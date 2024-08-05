Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize Announces Winners

The future of the manga industry looks to be in good hands

Every year, manga publishers and other organizations run a plethora of manga awards. While most target aspiring domestic manga authors are in the mid-teens and older, there are a few awards that cast a wider net. In 2023, in what appears to be a company first, Shueisha 's Ribon , Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , and Saikyō Jump imprints teamed up for a manga award for those under 12 years old. The Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize submissions began in June 2023 and closed on March 31. Just about five months since the final submission date, the long wait is over, and the results have been announced on June 3.

Image via Press release ©集英社

The official X/ Twitter account for Ribon noted that the four winning works would be included in the July issues of Ribon and Saikyō Jump .

🌺July issue of Ribon on sale now🌺



⋆⸜The results are finally announced⸝⋆

〖 Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize〗



For the first time in history, four works have been selected for the Grand Prize!!🎊✨

Be sure to check out the bountiful collection of award-winning works in the July issues of Ribon and Saikyō Jump !☑️



The results are also posted on the official website!

https://ribonjump.shueisha.co.jp

Ribon 's website listed the works and their respective authors and grade level. The Cho-Mangaka Award, the highest award, had four winners: "Ichiokunen no Shirushi" (Sign of 100 Million Years) by sixth grader Kureto, "Santa no Shigoto" (Santa's Work) by fifth grader Tadayuki Shimamoto, "Apopo no Po" by third grader Juri, and "Ryu to Kami no Ko" (The Child of a Dragon and God) by fifth grader Amanoneko. Santa no Shigoto is available on Jump+.

Ribon 's website also listed the four Mangaka Awards, the second highest award, Jump Award, and Mirai no Mangaka de Sho (a pun using the suffix “Sho” as “Award” and “Will be”) winning works and their respective authors. The Mangaka Award went to "Taisetsu na Koto" (An Important Thing) by sixth grader Manaru, "Kawaii Mono Atsume" (Collecting Cute Things) by sixth grader Koban Zame, "Hana to Yongoshitsu" (Flowers and Room 4) by sixth grader Asuka Hamada, and "Ready Fight" by sixth graders Sorao (art) and Tsuzaki (character design). The Jump Award was given to "Re:Taikutsu" (Re:Bored) by sixth grader Shiaru Akagawa, and Mirai no Mangaka de Sho to "Yakusoku" (Promise) by sixth grader Ao Usui.

Along with the aforementioned awards, there were 60 winners of the Mirai ha Mangaka de Sho (a pun using the suffix “Sho” as “Award” and “Could be”), and 209 students were awarded the Yume ha Mangaka de Sho (a pun using the suffix “Sho” as “Award” and “Dream is”).

The announcements by Ribon didn't end with the award winners of the 2023 Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize. The site revealed that they are currently taking entries for the 2024 Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize. Like the 2023 edition, the submission period will last until March 31, 2025. Participants must be 12 or younger, grand prize-winning works will be published in Ribon , Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , or Saikyō Jump , with the award winner's choice of analog drawing tools or digital drawing tools. Judges will include Noriko Asaka ( Zessei no Akujo wa Maōji-sama ni Chōai Sareru ), Emi Ishikawa ( Zekkyō Gakkyū ), Takeshi Okano ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ), Minori Kurosaki ( Buddy Go! ), Eko Mikawa ( Bōkyaku Battery ), Shūhei Miyazaki ( Me & Roboco ), and the editors-in-chief of Ribon , Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , and Saikyō Jump .

While it's technically possible to submit a work from outside of Japan, the entry form is in Japanese. However, for those who are interested, you will need the following:

Top row left to right: Title of the work, number of pages, age, school name, grade, and class number

Second row left to right: Name of entrant, pen name, phone number

Third row left to right: Address, Name of Parent of Guardian

Fourth row left to right: Would you like the manuscript retuned:Yes/No, Preferred prize for the Yume ha Mangaka de Sho: Tones (3 sheets),4 set of multi liners, or 5 G-pen nibs and pen set

Fifth row left to right: Favorite manga author, What software or apps used (for digilal manuscripts only), manga submission history: 1. Ribon x Jump, 2. Ribon Elementary School Student Manga Prize (21, 22, 23, 24), 3. Ribon Mangaka School+, 4. Other, 5. None

Final row left to right: Fill out if two or more people made the work: Name of person(s), age, school name, grade, and class number

Image via Ribon x Jump ©集英社

All works should use B4 size paper, printed on one side, and all manuscripts must follow these rules:

Art is finished with black ink

Dialog should be written with a mechanical pencil for analog works. Typed in for digital works

All pages must include the page in one corner

Finally, the submission must be mailed to the below address:

By Mail:

119-0161 集英社 小学生まんが大賞係

(In English: Shueisha Shogakusei Manga Taishogakari 119—0161)



By Package Delivery Service:

101-0003 東京都千代田区一ツ橋2-5-10 集英社 小学生まんが大賞係

(In English: Shueisha Shogakusei Manga Taishogakari 1-5-10 Hitotsubashi Chiyoda ku Tokyo 101-0003)

It's fantastic seeing aspiring manga authors take their first steps towards becoming professional authors. With the 2024 Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize open for submissions, the future of manga looks bright.