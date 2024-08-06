KATACOTO*BANK Member Momoka Tojo Required to Post Solo Goodnight Photo For One Year

It's apparently punishment for posting photos of herself with her boyfriend.

One of the oddest “rules” for female Japanese idols is they cannot be in a romantic relationship. Although it's questionable if this rule is actually written into an idols contract, it remains a vestige of the early idol industry. While this “rule” doesn't rear its head that often, the repercussions to the woman are absurd when it does. The latest victim to this “rule” and punishment is Katacoto*Bank member Momoka Tojo.

The “scandal” broke on July 23 when Tojo was celebrating her 20th birthday. In a now deleted post on her X (formerly Twitter ) account, the idol posted a set of photographs with an unnamed man celebrating with her. While the photos and post were deleted, some were able to capture screenshots of the photos and repost them. Comments in the posts were varied with a handful wishing Tojo a happy birthday rather than criticizing her. One such post was from X user @ayakakaganbalu.

Tojo's post:

Thank you to everyone who came to congratulate me today🫶🏻

And I wasn't thinking about it so I couldn't answer during the live, but my goal for my 20s is "I'll work harder to improve myself so I won't be mistaken for an elementary school student anymore"

🙂I'll work harder to improve myself and become cuter, so I hope you'll continue to watch me, Tojo!🥺



@ayakakaganbalu's post:

Congratulations!

Unfortunately, the agency that operates Katacoto*Bank did not take kindly to Tojo posting photos of herself with an unnamed man. After conducting a short investigation, the agency released a statement on its X/ Twitter account on July 27. The statement revealed Tojo is in a relationship with a non-celebrity and was warned this is “unacceptable behavior for an idol.” The agency also laid out Tojo's punishment, which include keeping a certain distance from her boyfriend (although it's unclear what a “certain distance” is), and she must post a solo goodnight photo of herself every night for one year. The full statement reads as follows:

【Notice】



Notice regarding KATACOTO＊BANK's Momoka Tojo.



Last night, Tojo accidentally posted a photo of herself with a man who is believe to be her boyfriend.

After a thorough investigation by management, it was revealed the man in question is "non-celebrity" who she is currently dating.

Following a stern warning informing Tojo this is unacceptable behavior for an idol, after consulting with Tojo, we have decided on the following disciplinary measures.



① From now on, Tojo will keep a certain distance from her boyfriend.

② As a punishment, Tojo is required to post a "goodnight" photo every night for the next year.



The most important thing for an idol is to "Be close (sleep) with each and every fan."

*If you suspect her boyfriend is present in a photo, please report it.



Although Momoka has just become an idol, we sincerely hope this incident will encourage her to take her job as an idol seriously.

To all our fans, we ask you continue to encourage, support, and spread the word.

KATACOTO*BANK has an important announcement.

They will be holding a solo live show at Shibuya Veats on Tuesday, November 12th.



We appreciate your continued support for KATACOTO*BANK.

*In addition, we would appreciate if you would refrain from making slanderous remarks about the boyfriend, who is a non-celebrity, regarding this matter.

【About Momoka Tojo】

Following the statement by Katacoto*Bank's agency, Tojo posted a handwritten letter to her fans and supporters regarding the incident on her X/ Twitter account on July 27. In her statement, Tojo wrote:

I sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience and discomfort to my fans and all those involved with this incident due to my careless behavior.

I lacked awareness as an idol and did something to disappoint the fans, members, and all those involved who support me every day. I deeply regret my actions and feel remorseful.

I will never do something like this again, and will do my best to contribute to the group as a member of KATACOTO*BANK, with a strong sense of awareness as an idol, so I can regain the trust of all those who support me.

I am truly sorry for this.

I would appreciate it if you would read this.

The first solo goodnight photo was posted on July 28, and in an expression that one might say looks like a hostage. However, in subsequent photos Tojo is smiling.

Goodnight.

I'll try my best again starting tomorrow, so please keep supporting me.

Tojo's “scandal” comes in a long string of young Japanese idols and female personalities “caught” in relationships. Within the past 15 or so years there were incidents, such as with voice actor Aya Hirano in 2011, former AKB48 member Minamai Minegishi in 2013, singer Shōko Nakagawa in 2015, or TV personality Becky in 2016. However, this begs the question why it's considered scandalous if a young woman in the entertainment industry, predominantly the idol industry, are “caught” in a romantic relationship.

This mainly has to do with the "product" idol agencies are selling. This sounds a bit crass calling a woman, and often minors, "products." However it's not the women who are products, but rather their perception and image by society and a “dream” that you can be with them. More specifically, the image are that these girls and woman are virginal, yet somehow available to the, mostly male, fans. And if they are perceived as sullied, as in no longer virginal or available, the dream of someday being with an idol is broken. It's a sad situation as it likens the girls and women to nothing more than objects to be desired, rather than as people.

Thankfully, it appears younger fans are slowly breaking this perception. While only a small group, some of Momoka Tojo's fans have voiced they are happy she is in a relationship. In fact, two X/ Twitter users replied to Tojo's handwritten letter expressing this very sentiment. X/ Twitter user @kenmogirl replied to the letter saying, “Don't breakup with your boyfriend! Please!” And X/ Twitter user @iwgp_mazesoba posted “I like you more because you made it public you have a boyfriend and banning romance is a violation of human rights.”

Don't break up with my boyfriend! Please!😭

I'm rooting for you!

If you reflect on it and feel happy, then it's ok!

I like you more because you made it public you have a boyfriend and banning romance is a violation of human rights.

Hopefully Momoka Tojo won't have to go through with posting a goodnight photo for one year. But considering this is the Japanese idol industry, she likely will have to suffer through this humiliation. If she happens to post another photo of herself with her partner, maybe people will take a couple of seconds and consider if it's worth their time reporting it to Katacoto*Bank's agency.