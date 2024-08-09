CoMix Wave Films Partners With Valve Maker Motoyama For New Commercials

See the cutest valves ever made

One of the prominent anime film studios is arguably CoMix Wave Films (CWF). Primarily known for its works with director Makoto Shinkai , the studio has a whimsical yet grounded style, which makes it great for animation with a modern setting. It's no wonder valve manufacturer Motoyama Eng. Work, LTD. (Motoyama) partnered with CWF for a set of new commercials celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Image via CoMix Wave Films' X/Twitter account © MOTOYAMA ENG. WORKS,LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CWF announced the new commercials for Motoyama on July 1. The company stated it was honored Motoyama entrusted CWF with the production for Motoyama's 100th anniversary commercials.

We have produced special videos commemorating Motoyama Eng. Works 100th anniversary!br> It is an honor to be entrusted with this commemorative project✨

They have been released on YouTube , so please take a look⚙️‼️

CWF produced two short commercials for Motoyama:“Connected to History” and "Connecting to the Future." The two commercials depict different employees at Motoyama. In "Connected to History," an employee interacts with some valve spirits. Likened to tsukumogami, or tools that have acquired a spirit, the commercial shows how the company has lasted to the point helpful spirits inhabit the tools around the employees.

In turn, “Connecting to the Future” features a different Motoyama employee following in his grandfather's footsteps and working on making Motoyama valves for what appears to be a gas refinery. The commercial ends with the employee with his children as if to show the spirit of Motoyama is being passed down to the next generation.

Both commercials were directed by Hiro Kaburaki ( Kimi ni Todoke , Great Pretender ) with music by YU-KA. “Connected to History” features Takeo Ōtsuka as the protagonist and Hiroshi Iwasaki as the Valve Tsukumogami. “Connecting to the Future” stars Chikahiro Kobayashi and Sumire Morohoshi as the main character as an adult and child, respectively.