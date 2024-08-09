Interest
CoMix Wave Films Partners With Valve Maker Motoyama For New Commercials
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the prominent anime film studios is arguably CoMix Wave Films (CWF). Primarily known for its works with director Makoto Shinkai, the studio has a whimsical yet grounded style, which makes it great for animation with a modern setting. It's no wonder valve manufacturer Motoyama Eng. Work, LTD. (Motoyama) partnered with CWF for a set of new commercials celebrating its 100th anniversary.
CWF announced the new commercials for Motoyama on July 1. The company stated it was honored Motoyama entrusted CWF with the production for Motoyama's 100th anniversary commercials.
本山製作所様の創業100周年記念特別映像を制作させてもらいました！— コミックス・ウェーブ・フィルム (@CWF_STAFF) July 1, 2024
記念事業をお任せいただき光栄です✨
YouTubeにて公開されてるので、是非ご覧ください⚙️‼️#本山製作所 #本山製作所100周年 #コミックス・ウェーブ・フィルム
https://t.co/YbAwe3s0Zhhttps://t.co/fRLVC3VA6I pic.twitter.com/s6rqlsk2oH
We have produced special videos commemorating Motoyama Eng. Works 100th anniversary!br> It is an honor to be entrusted with this commemorative project✨
They have been released on YouTube, so please take a look⚙️‼️
CWF produced two short commercials for Motoyama:“Connected to History” and "Connecting to the Future." The two commercials depict different employees at Motoyama. In "Connected to History," an employee interacts with some valve spirits. Likened to tsukumogami, or tools that have acquired a spirit, the commercial shows how the company has lasted to the point helpful spirits inhabit the tools around the employees.
In turn, “Connecting to the Future” features a different Motoyama employee following in his grandfather's footsteps and working on making Motoyama valves for what appears to be a gas refinery. The commercial ends with the employee with his children as if to show the spirit of Motoyama is being passed down to the next generation.
Both commercials were directed by Hiro Kaburaki (Kimi ni Todoke, Great Pretender) with music by YU-KA. “Connected to History” features Takeo Ōtsuka as the protagonist and Hiroshi Iwasaki as the Valve Tsukumogami. “Connecting to the Future” stars Chikahiro Kobayashi and Sumire Morohoshi as the main character as an adult and child, respectively.
Sources: Email correspondence, CoMix Wave Films' X/Twitter account, Motoyama Eng. Works, Ltd.'s YouTube channel (link 2)