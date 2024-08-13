My Hero Academia Cast Congratulates Kо̄hei Horikoshi on Manga's Completion

The final chapter of the massively popular manga series My Hero Academia came just three days after the release of the anime adaptation's latest film, My Hero Academia: You're Next . With feelings of both excitement and sadness, the cast of the anime series released statements on the franchise 's website and on social media congratulating the creator Kо̄hei Horikoshi on completing his series. The My Hero Academia stage play's cast also shared messages.

Messages from My Hero Academia anime cast

Akio Ōtsuka (Shigaraki/All For One)

Thank you for your hard work on the long series!

I can't imagine how much of a burden it must have been on your heart to create such a hard work every week.

You must feel relieved to have a weight lifted off your shoulders.

I'm sure readers have learned many lessons thanks to AFO, who shows no consideration for his peers, let alone his students, whom he teaches (lol).

Thank you for all these years! I'm happy I came across AFO!

Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years. The setting is typical of a manga, but the story is vivid and gives many thoughts to those of us who live in the real world. I was also always impressed by how the hearts and "quirks" of all the characters were carefully drawn. I am honored to have been entrusted with the role of Tsuyu-chan in such a work. This wonderful original work will be passed down forever! I will continue to support My Hero Academia , which Goes Beyond! Plus Ultra!

If Horikoshi-sensei had continued to give life to the story and characters, I would have worried he would get smaller and smaller and one day disappear, especially in the last half of the story, where the lines seemed to be bursting with life all the time.

However, when I flipped through the pages and read a new story, I was so engrossed that even such worries were blown away.

I hope that Ochako's goal of becoming a "hero who can save heroes" will be a strong support for Horikoshi-sensei, who has led the world of My Hero Academia and the lives of the characters to their goal, and he will be showered with happiness in the future. Thank you very much for your hard work with the series.

The animation team will keep going for a little while longer. Please continue to watch over us as you sleep, walk, or run!

Thank you for your hard work on My Hero Academia , Horikoshi-sensei.

And thank you so much for bringing Twice to life.

Twice made me lose my emotions, left me exhausted, and helped me realize what is truly important… and so many people have given me kind words and saved me…I was moved so many times I can't even express it!

Once again, thank you for your hard work over many years! Thank you very much.

I have spent most of my career as a voice actor running alongside Hero Aca and Deku. His words, his strong and kind feelings, have always given me the push I need. It's all because you, Horikoshi-sensei, spun their story. Thank you so much. The One For All called Hero Aca you, Horikoshi-sensei, created will be passed down in the hearts of everyone around the world and continue to shine! I will put these feelings into my voice and do my best to deliver it to everyone! Once again, thank you!! Our hero, Kōhei Horikoshi !!

I'm grateful to have met you…!!

I will turn what I have received into a voice and keep running a little further...!!

Thank you very much for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!

I am full of gratitude not only for your story, but also your unique and unbeatable artistic ability, the wonderful, heart-stirring manga, and to have had the opportunity to play the role of Mina Ashido Mina together with the wonderful cast and staff.

I will continue to be proud as a member of Class 1-A and continue to make My Hero Academia even more exciting!!

Plus Ultra!!!

I'm Hiro Shimono , and I played the role of Dabi in My Hero Academia !

Congratulations to Horikoshi-sensei on completing the manga!! When Dabi first appeared, there were so many mysteries surrounding him I was very confused at first. However, as the story progressed, the mysteries were solved, and before I knew it, I had grown to love Dabi, and he had become such a big presence that he broadened my horizons as a voice actor . I think it's all thanks to you, Horikoshi-sensei, who poured his love and affection into heroes, villains, and other characters alike, and portrayed them so charmingly! Thank you so much for letting me meet Dabi… Tōya!! It's been a long journey to get to this point… thank you so much!!

When My Hero Academia which began in Weekly Shonen Jump , I read the first chapter and I thought, "This is a manga that will be made into an anime."

I remembered feeling that way when I read it. Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei, I'm grateful to you for creating such a wonderful work that readers are so captivated by, and for letting us see the story through to the end.

Thank you!

Needless to say, it is no easy feat to continue weaving a story for 10 years. I believe the work that Horikoshi-sensei created, demonstrating his "quirk" as a "manga creator," has become a wonderful work that will remain in the hearts of many people for the rest of their lives. My encounter with Hero Aca and Shota Aizawa is a lifelong treasure for me as well. Thank you very much!

Finished reading. My eyes are tearing up.

He has smashed the death flag many times.

He was a great teacher and adult.

This work and meeting him are treasures to me.

Horikoshi-sensei, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for bringing this wonderful work into the world.

Hero Aca has touched the hearts and inspired so many people, so it's an honor to have had the chance to be involved as the voice of Iida-kun, and to be able to see the series through to the end as a reader.

Once again, thank you so much for your hard work!

Kaori Nazuka (Toru Hagakure, Yu Takeyama/Mt. Lady)

I love the world Horikoshi-sensei draws, which are not only kind and cool, but also a little uncool and incredibly cute, and they really dig into your heart. I'm happy to have been able to breathe life into your work! I will continue to cherish Hagakure and Mt. Lady.

Thank you to Horikoshi Kohei-sensei for your hard work for so long, and congratulations on completing your manga!

I really enjoyed reading it, as I was moved by the words of the characters and excited to see how the story would unfold. As a fan, I would like to express my sincere gratitude!

And meeting Jiro-chan has become a treasure in my life.

I will always love Hero Aca. Thank you!

Thank you so much for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei.

I, Miyake, am not very good at expressing himself, so I'll use All Might's words to express my feelings.

"When I heard the series was coming to an end...I accepted it pretty easily. If the end (the goal) is in sight, then I'll keep going until I get there. I'll keep struggling. I will live!"

I offer these words with the utmost respect to you, Horikoshi-sensei.

Miyake also channeled the spirit of All Might in a post on his X (formerly Twitter ) account congratulating Horikoshi.

Horikoshi-sensei…, no!

I wonder if "he" would say this…!



"Horikoshi-shōnen‼️ Thank you for all the Plus Ultras‼️

However, the anime still has a lot of heroes, including Midoriya, fighting hard, so please keep watching over them‼️”



Thank you very much for your hard work‼️‼️

With the utmost respect and love to you❤️

Horikoshi-sensei! Thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years of passionate battles!!

I can't help but think these past 10 years have been the story of not only Midoriya, but also you yourself becoming the greatest hero. The way you have continued to create a work that gives everyone dreams and hope (and sometimes despair) is truly what a hero (and occasionally an villain) is all about. I'm proud to have been a part of it! Thank you Plus Ultra!!

I can't imagine how hard it must be to keep creating new stories and characters weekly, or how hard it must be to keep readers entertained, and I have nothing but respect for you. On the other hand, the difficulty of voicing Shigaraki increases every year as the character changes, so every recording session is a challenge for me as well. Thank you for your hard work for such a long period of time!

Kōhei Amasaki (Neito Monoma, Shihai Kuroiro)

I read the final chapter of My Hero Academia .

I was truly truly happy discovering Hero Aca as a reader and as a voice actor , and meeting Neito Monoma and Shihai Kuroiro.

Thank you Horikoshi-sensei!!

With gratitude and respect to everyone involved in this production.

As we go about our daily lives, you, Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei, always give us the words that touch our hearts and the courage to try harder, and always makes us readers return to the hearts of our youth. You're the greatest hero in the world!

Thank you so much for your hard work over 10 years. Thank you for giving us the best youth.

I too will run alongside Aoyama Yūga so that I can meet him again with my head held high and a smile on my face☆

Kuwano reiterated he would run with Class A until the end on his X/ Twitter account.

Horikoshi-sensei is the greatest hero in the world!✨

Thank you very much for your hard work over the past 10 years.

Thank you for the wonderful and irreplaceable youth…!!

I will also run to the end with Yuga Aoyama and everyone in Class A!!✨

Thank you for your hard work over the 10 long years!!

When I first read Hero Aca, my heart was pounding and I vividly remember being excited to see how Deku and everyone else would become their ideal heroes.

It's a work, along with Obira-kun, I spent my 20s with so I feel sad, but also sentimental.

The anime is still ongoing but thank you once again for your hard work over the past 10 years!

I look forward to seeing your continued success in the future!!

Congratulations on completing the series, Horikoshi-sensei. And thank you for all your hard work!

It seems like just the other day that I met you when you came to the studio for the first season and I asked you about Yaoyorozu's first-person pronoun.

I myself have received a lot of courage and power from Hero Aca and Yaomomo-chan. Yaomomo always faces her own weaknesses and has a straightforward and pure heart, which has always healed me and purified my heart. I admire the beautiful, proud, and adorable Yaomomo-chan.

I hope in the future, we will be able to see the exploits of the Academia students who have become professional heroes again.

Thank you for the wonderful time I spent creating this with my wonderful friends!

Plus Ultra!!

Thank you so much for your hard work! A weekly series is formidable. It must be extremely tiring. It must make you feel like Deku fighting alone. Take care of yourself!

I always follow the story in book form, so I can't wait for the release date to see how it all ends. I'm still enjoying Hero Aca!

I have been moved to tears and encouraged every time I watch the characters face their own existence and struggle and overcome it.

Wherever I go, even people from overseas have told me they love Himiko Toga, the character you created. She is a girl who was sometimes hard to let go of and hard to keep up with. I may not understand even a small percentage of her, but the time we spent together is very stimulating and makes me happy. I will continue to cherish my role as her.

Once again, thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei…!

Thank you so much for your hard work, Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei.

I originally read Hero Aca in the magazine, and I feel honored to have been able to dedicate myself to it as a job, a fan, and as a person.

When I was going through tough times, or felt like I was about to give up, Hero Aca and Katsuki Bakugō helped me out. Thank you so much!!

To everyone, and to me, Horikoshi-sensei, you're a hero.

I want to punch myself for not wanting it to end.



The answer came from Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei

#ヒロアカ完結 [Hero Aca Complete] Thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years.

As a reader, I thank you.

I will continue to do my best as a performer to deliver moving experiences.

I [explitive] love My Hero Academia !!!💥

Thank you, Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei, for introducing me to My Hero Academia .

And thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years.

The story you poured his heart and soul into has become part of me, my flesh and blood, and has given me strength.

There are still many things I don't understand about Mineta. But he's a great guy and I love him more and more.

I will live in the world of Hero Aca together with him.

Ryō Hirohashi , voice of Minoru Mineta

Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing My Hero Academia ! The time spent facing the weight of what each member of the League of Villains carried is a special treasure to me. I think Spinner also became a proper "spinner" during the fight. The League of Villains is a symbol of "Even villains can become someone's hero!" Thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years!

Iwasaki also posted a short congratulatory message to Horikoshi on his X/ Twitter account.

The end of the decade was a great finale.💐

Congratulations on finishing!

Discovering My Hero Academia is a treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life.

As a reader and as an actor, I have been saved many times by the heroes' feelings, and they have given me a lot of courage.

Thank you, Horikoshi-sensei, for your wonderful work!

I will love Hero Aca forever!!

My Hero Academia complete‼︎

I am truly happy and proud to have had the opportunity to voice Sir Nighteye in the animation.

I love his strong will.

Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing My Hero Academia ! Due to the nature of his "quirk," Koda-kun wasn't a very talkative student, but the "words" he spoke were very important, and I put a lot of energy into every word he said. I'm happy to have been involved in a work where I could really feel your sincere soul. I'm looking forward to seeing the world of Hero Aca continue to expand! Thank you for all your hard work!

Horikoshi-sensei,

Thank you so much for drawing this series with all your heart and love.

Your feelings shook and inspired us, and your love made us honest.

This is a work you put so much of your soul into. It will remain with us forever, and I couldn't be happier to have been involved in such a work. Thank you so much. You did a great job.

Thank you, Horikoshi-sensei, for your hard work over the long series.

During the final battle, I could feel your spirit as you poured your whole heart and soul into drawing it, and just as I was cheering on the heroes fighting in front of me, I prayed for your safety and that you would be able to complete the story.

Playing Endeavor is my lifelong pride.

We'll do our best a little longer. May you get some peaceful rest for a while, sensei.

Inada also spoke about how wonderful the finale of My Hero Academia is on his X/ Twitter account. He even joked about who should receive a token of thanks in a follow-up post.

Finished reading My Hero Academia .

It was a great finale.

I'm glad we crossed paths.

Thank you for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!

I'm the one who should be thanking you.🔥

Kōhei Horikoshi -sama, Horikoshi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years.

I became an adult a long time ago, but as Sato, I have been able to walk the path from boyhood to manhood, and to herohood, together with Midoriya and the others. I am truly grateful for this.

I will surely continue to give my all as Sato in the anime that will continue into the future.

Finally, I know I'm repeating myself, but thank you so much for your hard work. Thank you very much.

Tōru Nara , voice of Rikido Sato

thank you for your hard work!

Thank you very much!!💪

Thank you for completing My Hero Academia !!

Even before I was allowed to participate as Eijiro Kirishima, I have been enjoying Hero Aca as a reader.

It is a blessing to have had the opportunity to encounter a new image of a hero for myself, Red Riot.

You has always been drawing someone's hero, so you're the hero to all of the readers!

Horikoshi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work in completingMy Hero Academia.

I participated in this series as Mr. Compress, as well as the Nomu, High-End Nomu, and Crust, and I have memories of each character being brilliant but difficult. (lol)

I think this is all because you, Horikoshi-sensei, literally gave your life to create such a wonderful story and characters.

The best hero deserves the best evil (villain)!

I LOVE the League of Villains!

I am proud to have been a part of this amazing series!

Thank you so much.

And thank you so much for your hard work!!!

Congratulations Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei on completing the series!

A wide range of people now know about My Hero Academia , and it's amazing it's known not only by people who are interested in anime, but also by people who aren't.

There is still a long way to go for the anime content, but thank you to Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei for your hard work over the past 10 years.

Horikoshi-sensei, it's been 10 years since the series started… thank you for bringing us enjoyment for such a long time.

I think many people have been greatly influenced by Hero Aca.

The story was firmly based on the theme of "heroes" until the very end, and it made me think and reflect on a lot of things.

I especially loved the part where Shigaraki revealed his revealed his thoughts about what he was doing…!

While I look forward to your next work… for now, thank you for your hard work!

Horikoshi Kohei-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work in writing a weekly series for 10 years!

As a fan of the work and someone who had the opportunity to read it for an irreplaceable experience…

To be honest, I'm so sad to see the story end it's hard for me to say “congratulations.''

It just makes me realize how much of an impact the work had on my life.

I am truly grateful for meeting Shoto Todoroki.

I believe that someday, I will be able to meet them again in some form.

Go Beyond! Plus Ultra!!

Thank you, Horikoshi-sensei, for the best work ever!!

Kaji also took to X to express his gratitude and thank to Horikoshi.

Thank you, My Hero Academia .

Thank you, Shoto Todoroki.

I will perform passionately and calmly until the very end.

Thank you so much for your hard work, Kōhei Horikoshi -sensei.

Thank you to the best heroes.

Their stories will continue within us.

Along with the anime cast, several cast members of the My Hero Academia stage play took to their social media account to congratulate Horikoshi on completing his manga.

Ami Kiuchi (Nemuri Kayama/Midnight)

It's an important story that has always given me a push. I'm sure I'll continue to reread it many times, and will keep giving me the strength to walk again and again.

Encountering Hero Aca and Hero Stage is a treasure in my life.

I love Midnight-sensei and everyone else.

Thank you very much

Congratulations on the 10th anniversary and completion of My Hero Academia !

It made me want to be a real hero myself.

The ending for these great heroes was so cool!!

Stain's way of life.

Kawasumi also posted a reel on the HoriZonE Instagram account of himself dressed as Stain thanking Horikoshi.

This is Bishin Kawasumi .

Congratulations on concluding My Hero Academia m(__)m

It was a wonderful, amazing, humorous and tearful ending that was just too cool.



Stain's feelings carried through to the end! That's what I thought! That's how I felt!

I finished reading the 10-year journey.

I could picture Tenya running around the city as Ingenium as a wonderful hero, guiding lost children to the lost and found center.

Thank you so much for all the inspiration and courage.

Naoki Tanaka (Eijiro Kirishima)

Congratulations on completing My Hero Academia .

Thank you for the past 10 years‼️

Thank you for your hard work‼️

They're all great heroes.

Discovering My Hero Academia and Hero Stage is a treasure in my life.

I'll continue to love you! Unbreakable!

Ryōta Kobayashi (Katsuki “Kacchan” Katsuki

Even if I'm clumsy, I want to be someone who can lend a helping hand in whatever way possible.

This was a great story that made me think that way.

Shin Tamura (Izuku “Deku” Midoriya)

My Hero Academia finale. Congratulations on completing your series.

I entered this world because I admired heroes, and I got to play Deku, who also admires heroes, and so many other things came together, so Hero Aca has been my life.

If Deku became the greatest hero, I have to become the greatest hero too.

Thank you to Horikoshi-sensei and everyone involved for the dreams, friendship, victories, and hard work!!

The best finale. The best story.

I actually have it!! A treasure!!!

Thank you for the wonderful story.

It's a piece that will always be important to me.

I love Ochako-chan😭

Yuta Chatani (Mashirao Ojiro)

My Hero Academia was the best.

A story that gave me the push I needed many times.

I am simply grateful. thank you very much.