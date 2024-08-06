Interest
My Hero Academia's Kōhei Horikoshi Receives Congratulations From Anime/Manga World
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Just over a decade ago, Weekly Shonen Jump took a chance on an untested author and his series that combined Western and Japanese comic philosophies: Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. That very series has spawned several seasons for an anime adaptation, four feature length films, a stage show, and numerous video games. On Monday, My Hero Academia has sadly ended after entertaining a generation of readers and inspiring the next generation of manga authors. Manga authors, editors, and many who are involved with the anime series or other projects shared their congratulations to the author on their social media and in the August 19 and 26 double issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.
Messages from Weekly Shonen Jump Authors and Editors
The authors and editor's comments in the August 19 and 26 double issue of Weekly Shonen Jump was filled with congratulatory messages to Kōhei Horikoshi. While a majority have been posted to Viz Media's website, Osamu Akimoto, author of Kochira Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo, and two editors were not included.
Daiki Ihara (Yokai Buster Murakami)
You've been amazing from the day I told my friend “this new one-shot from the Tenko person is awesome” to now.
Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)
So now you get to play Pokémon Go as much as you want! Congratulations on ten years, Horikoshi Sensei!
Oda had a special piece of artwork for the front piece of chapter 1122 of One Piece honoring Horikoshi's work as well. While it's unconfirmed, fans of both My Hero Academia and One Piece believe Oda reworked a fanart piece submitted to Weekly Shonen Jump by Horikoshi before he became a professional manga author.
Fusai Naba (Kyokuto Necromance)
My Hero! What an amazing manga from start to finish! I'm going to be a little sad.
Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen)
Jujutsu would not exist without My Hero. Congratulations!
Genki Ono (Himaten!)
Congratulations on the ending of My Hero. Horikoshi Sensei, thank you for so many years of amazing work.
Hitsuji Gondaira (Mission: Yozakura Family)
Thanks to Tokoyami-kun and the Ordinary Woman's existence, my life was enriched. I'm filled with happiness!
Ikeguchi (Weekly Shonen Jump Editor)
Congratulations on the completion of Hero Aca! It may be cliché, but it was super fun!
Ken Wakui (Astro Royal)
Congratulations for ten years of serializations! I love Endeavor and Izuku!
Kenta Shinohara (Witch Watch)
There was so much pressure you were carrying during serialization. Well done, Horikoshi sensei. Get some rest. I'll miss you so much.
Kōta Kawae (Nue's Exorcist)
Congratulations on the conclusion of My Hero Academia! I'll be learning from it forever.
Kōji Miura (Blue Box)
Congratulations on the final chapter of My Hero! Ten years of some of the most passionate manga ever. Well done!
Miura posted a second message on her X (formerly Twitter) account. In her post, she also included an image of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia.
ヒロアカ完結おめでとうございます！！！🎊👏— 三浦 糀 (@Amzk0303) August 4, 2024
堀越先生10年間お疲れ様でした！！
誌面でご一緒できて光栄でした…！ pic.twitter.com/JyuWR9Zni0
Congratulations on the conclusion of My Hero Academia!!!🎊👏
Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!!
It was an honor to be in the magazine with you!
Omusuke Kobayashi (Psych House)
I still remember the impact I felt when My Hero started. Congratulations for such a successful series.
Osamu Akimoto (Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo)
Congratulations! Hero Academia is a work that brought hope and dreams to its readers.
Shoichi Usui (Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi)
I still remember the impact I felt when I read chapter 1. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!
Sugida (Weekly Shonen Jump Editor)
Congratulations on completing Hero Aca! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I've been so happy for the past 10 years.
Shūhei Miyazaki (Me & Roboco)
My Hero has concluded! Congratulations! You were the hero to us readers, Horikoshi Sensei! I'm so sad.
Shun Numa (Super Psychic Policeman Chojo)
It's been ten years of being blown away by the quality of the manga. Congratulations!
Tadatoshi Fujimaki (Kill Blue)
I'm honored to have been in the magazine together with three different series. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei.
Takeru Hokazono (Kagurabachi)
I still remember reading volume 17 while I was in high school. From Mirio to One For All 100 percent. What a legend!
Yoshifumi Tozuka (Undead Unluck)
I was drawing my one-shots while read My Hero volume 1 over and over. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!
Yūki Suenaga (Akane-banashi)
Congratulations for the conclusion of My Hero! I'm so blessed to have been able to read it as it came out.
Yūsei Matsui (The Elusive Samurai)
What a perfect example of what a series in Jump should be. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!
Yūto Suzuki (Sakamoto Days)
Congratulations for completing My Hero after ten years. Being in the same magazine has been the pride of my life.
Messages from My Hero Academia staff
The staff of the My Hero Academia anime also released statements on the series' website and X/Twitter account.
Anna Yamaguchi (Animation Director)
Kohei Horikishi-sensei,
Congratulations on completing My Hero Academia!!
I personally empathized with and sympathized with the villains, thought about many things, was emotionally stirred, and shed tears as I read every week. I love the world of Hero Aca where they struggle to survive.
I have gained a lot from Hero Aca.
It is an important part of my life.
Now and forever PLUS ULTRA!!
Thank you very much!
Hitomi Odashima (Character Design)
Horikishi-sensei,
Thank you for your hard work!!
Kenji Nagasaki (Chief Director)
Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing the series! Hero Aca is the best hero to me! Not only does the manga give me energy, but I also gained a lot of new experiences from working on the anime, and I was able to grow along with Deku and the others. I'm really glad I came across this work, which changed my life. Thank you very much!
Masafumi Mima (Sound Director)
Horikoshi-sensei,
Thank you for your hard work on "My Hero Academia".
As I continued to create the work, I had many doubts. However, when I encountered this work, I was given the opportunity to confront "quirks" once again.
The anime version hasn't been completed yet (lol), but I want to send my regards.
Mao Tsunoda (Animation Director)
Kohei Horikishi-sensei,
Thank you for your hard work!!
Nami Fujii (Animation Director)
Horikishi-sensei,
Congratulations on the 10th anniversary and conclusion of Hero Aca!
I was very happy to be able to work as an animation director on a series I've been reading since I was in middle school.
Thank you for creating this wonderful series, My Hero Academia, and its unique and fascinating characters, starting with Deku-kun.
Thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years.
Naomi Nakayama (Storyboard)
Horikishi-sensei, Thank you for your hard work.
Every week, I was so excited to read the next installment of the series that I couldn't contain my excitement.
I was encouraged by Deku and the others, who always moved forward with integrity. This was a series that would light a fire in my heart when I was feeling down.
And being involved in the seventh season of the anime series as a director gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own origins as a creative, just like Deku and many other characters.
"Thank you for letting me meet Deku and the others!"
"Thank you for continuing to draw the world of My Hero Academia!"
"My Hero Academia" will always be my hope.
Nakayama posted a second message on her X/Twitter account, including an image of Deku with his mentor All Might.
お疲れ様イラスト間に合いました。堀越先生、連載お疲れ様でした！10年間、ヒロアカを描き続けてくれてありがとうございます。ヒロアカには私の憧れがみんな詰まっていました。アニメもラストまで走り切ります！本当に、本当にありがとう、ヒロアカ。#僕のヒーローアカデミア pic.twitter.com/rfQBhsPKUF— 中山奈緒美@ヒロアカアニメ7期監督 (@mogu703) August 5, 2024
I finished the my “Thank You” illustration in time. Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your hard work! Thank you for continuing to draw Hero Aca for 10 years. My Hero Academia was filled with my aspirations. I will continue my work on the anime until the very end! Thank you so so much, Hero Aca.
Noriko Morishima (Animation Director)
Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!
Thank you for your inspiring work!
Takahiro Komori (Storyboard)
Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!
Thank you for your inspiring work!
Takashi Murai (Animation Director)
Congratulations on completing My Hero Academia!
Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your wonderful work.
Tensai Okamura (Director of My Hero Academia: You're Next)
I am Okamura, the director of this year's movie. I have been involved with My Hero Academia for a short time.
Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your hard work for so long! Please take a break for a while. Whose turn…
Tetsuro Uetake (Animation Director)
Horikishi-sensei,
Thank you for your hard work!!
Yōsuke Kuroda (Series Composition and Script)
Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing My Hero Academia.
Now, I sincerely hope that you take some time to rest and recharge your batteries. We have received the baton from you.
We, the animation staff, intend to follow in your footsteps and do our best to bring the series to a conclusion.
Now, it's our turn.
Yuki Hayashi (Music)
I was able to participate in this work as part of the Hero Movie Music Support Department, and I have nothing but great memories.
There was the wonderful manga… and I, an aspiring composer, entered a the production where all the pro-heroes were working together to create the voices, sounds, colors, movements, and more that weren't in the manga. I didn't know what I could do, but I put all my effort into Plus Ultra and kept running towards becoming seasoned composer, a musical hero. And being a part of creating this anime is a treasure in my life.
Thank you for delivering this work, for weaving everyone's strength, and for continuing to be everyone's hero.
Lastly, Horikoshi-sensei, thank you so much for all your hard work.
Yutaka Nakamura (Key Animation Seasons 2-6)
You are a hero!!
Thank you for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!!
Jie Shan Yao (Key Animation)
私の人生を大きく変えてくれた作品、ありがとうございます— ヨウカン🔶 (@jason2937tw) August 4, 2024
完結おめでとうございます#ありがとう堀越耕平先生#ThankyouKoheiHorikoshi#ヒロアカ完結 #ヒロアカ最終回 pic.twitter.com/ssKWRljlLS
Thank you for this work that has changed my life so much.
Congratulations on completing it.
Yoshihiko Umakoshi (Character Design)
My Hero Academia 10th anniversary.
Thank you for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!
Yoshiyuki Kodaira (Animation Director)
Horikishi-sensei,
Thank you for your hard work!!
Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump volume 36-37, Viz Media's website, My Hero Academia series' website and X/Twitter account, Kōji Miura's X/Twitter account, Naomi Nakayama's X/Twitter account, Jie Shan Yao's X/Twitter account