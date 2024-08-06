My Hero Academia's Kōhei Horikoshi Receives Congratulations From Anime/Manga World

authors and editors gave their thanks to legendary author and hero

Just over a decade ago, Weekly Shonen Jump took a chance on an untested author and his series that combined Western and Japanese comic philosophies: Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia . That very series has spawned several seasons for an anime adaptation, four feature length films, a stage show, and numerous video games. On Monday, My Hero Academia has sadly ended after entertaining a generation of readers and inspiring the next generation of manga authors. Manga authors, editors, and many who are involved with the anime series or other projects shared their congratulations to the author on their social media and in the August 19 and 26 double issue of Weekly Shonen Jump .

Messages from Weekly Shonen Jump Authors and Editors

The authors and editor's comments in the August 19 and 26 double issue of Weekly Shonen Jump was filled with congratulatory messages to Kōhei Horikoshi . While a majority have been posted to Viz Media 's website, Osamu Akimoto , author of Kochira Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo , and two editors were not included.

You've been amazing from the day I told my friend “this new one-shot from the Tenko person is awesome” to now.

So now you get to play Pokémon Go as much as you want! Congratulations on ten years, Horikoshi Sensei!

Oda had a special piece of artwork for the front piece of chapter 1122 of One Piece honoring Horikoshi's work as well. While it's unconfirmed, fans of both My Hero Academia and One Piece believe Oda reworked a fanart piece submitted to Weekly Shonen Jump by Horikoshi before he became a professional manga author.

One Piece: ©尾田栄一郎／集英社

My Hero! What an amazing manga from start to finish! I'm going to be a little sad.

Jujutsu would not exist without My Hero. Congratulations!

Congratulations on the ending of My Hero. Horikoshi Sensei, thank you for so many years of amazing work.

Thanks to Tokoyami-kun and the Ordinary Woman's existence, my life was enriched. I'm filled with happiness!

Ikeguchi ( Weekly Shonen Jump Editor)

Weekly Shonen Jump: ©集英社

Congratulations on the completion of Hero Aca! It may be cliché, but it was super fun!

Congratulations for ten years of serializations! I love Endeavor and Izuku!

There was so much pressure you were carrying during serialization. Well done, Horikoshi sensei. Get some rest. I'll miss you so much.

Congratulations on the conclusion of My Hero Academia ! I'll be learning from it forever.

Congratulations on the final chapter of My Hero! Ten years of some of the most passionate manga ever. Well done!

Miura posted a second message on her X (formerly Twitter ) account. In her post, she also included an image of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia .

Congratulations on the conclusion of My Hero Academia !!!🎊👏

Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!!



It was an honor to be in the magazine with you!

I still remember the impact I felt when My Hero started. Congratulations for such a successful series.

Osamu Akimoto ( Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo )

Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo: ©秋本治／集英社

Congratulations! Hero Academia is a work that brought hope and dreams to its readers.

I still remember the impact I felt when I read chapter 1. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!

Sugida ( Weekly Shonen Jump Editor)

Weekly Shonen Jump: ©集英社

Congratulations on completing Hero Aca! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I've been so happy for the past 10 years.

My Hero has concluded! Congratulations! You were the hero to us readers, Horikoshi Sensei! I'm so sad.

It's been ten years of being blown away by the quality of the manga. Congratulations!

I'm honored to have been in the magazine together with three different series. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei.

I still remember reading volume 17 while I was in high school. From Mirio to One For All 100 percent. What a legend!

I was drawing my one-shots while read My Hero volume 1 over and over. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!

Congratulations for the conclusion of My Hero! I'm so blessed to have been able to read it as it came out.

What a perfect example of what a series in Jump should be. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!

Congratulations for completing My Hero after ten years. Being in the same magazine has been the pride of my life.

Messages from My Hero Academia staff

The staff of the My Hero Academia anime also released statements on the series' website and X/ Twitter account.

Kohei Horikishi-sensei,

Congratulations on completing My Hero Academia !!



I personally empathized with and sympathized with the villains, thought about many things, was emotionally stirred, and shed tears as I read every week. I love the world of Hero Aca where they struggle to survive.

I have gained a lot from Hero Aca.

It is an important part of my life.

Now and forever PLUS ULTRA!!

Thank you very much!

Image via x.com © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Horikishi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work!!

Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing the series! Hero Aca is the best hero to me! Not only does the manga give me energy, but I also gained a lot of new experiences from working on the anime, and I was able to grow along with Deku and the others. I'm really glad I came across this work, which changed my life. Thank you very much!

Horikoshi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work on " My Hero Academia ".

As I continued to create the work, I had many doubts. However, when I encountered this work, I was given the opportunity to confront "quirks" once again.

The anime version hasn't been completed yet (lol), but I want to send my regards.

Image via x.com © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Kohei Horikishi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work!!

Image via x.com © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Horikishi-sensei,

Congratulations on the 10th anniversary and conclusion of Hero Aca!



I was very happy to be able to work as an animation director on a series I've been reading since I was in middle school.

Thank you for creating this wonderful series, My Hero Academia , and its unique and fascinating characters, starting with Deku-kun.

Thank you so much for your hard work over the past 10 years.

Horikishi-sensei, Thank you for your hard work.

Every week, I was so excited to read the next installment of the series that I couldn't contain my excitement.

I was encouraged by Deku and the others, who always moved forward with integrity. This was a series that would light a fire in my heart when I was feeling down.

And being involved in the seventh season of the anime series as a director gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own origins as a creative, just like Deku and many other characters.

"Thank you for letting me meet Deku and the others!"

"Thank you for continuing to draw the world of My Hero Academia !"

" My Hero Academia " will always be my hope.

Nakayama posted a second message on her X/ Twitter account, including an image of Deku with his mentor All Might.

I finished the my “Thank You” illustration in time. Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your hard work! Thank you for continuing to draw Hero Aca for 10 years. My Hero Academia was filled with my aspirations. I will continue my work on the anime until the very end! Thank you so so much, Hero Aca.

Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!

Thank you for your inspiring work!

Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years, Horikoshi-sensei!

Thank you for your inspiring work!

Congratulations on completing My Hero Academia !



Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your wonderful work.

I am Okamura, the director of this year's movie. I have been involved with My Hero Academia for a short time.

Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your hard work for so long! Please take a break for a while. Whose turn…

Horikishi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work!!

Yōsuke Kuroda (Series Composition and Script)

Congratulations Horikoshi-sensei on completing My Hero Academia .

Now, I sincerely hope that you take some time to rest and recharge your batteries. We have received the baton from you.

We, the animation staff, intend to follow in your footsteps and do our best to bring the series to a conclusion.

Now, it's our turn.

I was able to participate in this work as part of the Hero Movie Music Support Department, and I have nothing but great memories.

There was the wonderful manga… and I, an aspiring composer, entered a the production where all the pro-heroes were working together to create the voices, sounds, colors, movements, and more that weren't in the manga. I didn't know what I could do, but I put all my effort into Plus Ultra and kept running towards becoming seasoned composer, a musical hero. And being a part of creating this anime is a treasure in my life.

Thank you for delivering this work, for weaving everyone's strength, and for continuing to be everyone's hero.

Lastly, Horikoshi-sensei, thank you so much for all your hard work.

Yutaka Nakamura (Key Animation Seasons 2-6)

You are a hero!!

Thank you for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!!

Thank you for this work that has changed my life so much.

Congratulations on completing it.

My Hero Academia 10th anniversary.

Thank you for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei!

Horikishi-sensei,

Thank you for your hard work!!