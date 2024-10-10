Detective Conan's Voice-Changing Bow Tie & Playing Card-Shooting Gun Are Now Real

Now you can sedate detectives & solve mysteries like Conan & Kaito Kid

When we think of Detective Conan , its myriad of gadgets immediately come to mind. Two of the most recognizable are the titular character's voice-changing bow tie and the playing card gun used by the cat burglar Kaito Kid. Now, the Premium Bandai brand is making them in real life.

Image via x.com ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS1996

The Bandai Toys X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the real-life versions of Detective Conan 's voice-changing bow tie and playing card gun on October 4. The bow tie will allow you to “switch between character voices by turning the dials on the back,” and the playing card gun will fire real playing cards.

According to the Voice-Changing Bow Tie's web page, Detective Conan fans can switch between Kogoro Mori, Conan, and Shinichi Kudo's voices as well as play the main theme of Detective Conan . The Playing Card Gun page revealed that the replica will include several lines of dialogue from Kaito Kid as well as Kaito Kid's theme.

Image via p-bandai.jp ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS1996 Image via p-bandai.jp ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS1996

Pre-orders for the Voice-Changing Bow Tie and Playing Card Gun began on October 4 and run until November 20. They cost 5,280 and 7,920 yen respectively (about US$36 and US$66). Unfortunately, both items are only available on Premium Bandai's Japan portal, with shipping not available to regions outside of Japan.