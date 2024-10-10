When the life-sized moving Gundam statue rose above Yokohama's Yamashita Pier in December 2020, one of the attractions was playing rock-paper-scissors with the mobile suit. Unfortunately, March 31 was the final day for Gundam fans to play the game with the RX-78F00 Gundam , or so they thought. The Science Museum in Tokyo's Kitanomaru Park announced on September 26 that it would feature the life-size Gundam 's hands for the Gundam Next Future Science Exhibit. And what can you do with those hands? Play rock-paper-scissors with them, of course.

The exhibit is running between October 3 and October 22.

The exhibit is running between October 3 and October 22.



This special exhibition combines the spectacular world of the TV anime Mobile Suit Gundam series with cutting-edge technology, allowing you to experience the future. The exhibition can be viewed for just the admission fee.

Visitors can find three different sections at the exhibit: Space Age of Technology, The Possibility of MS, and Innovation of Future Lifestyles. What Gundam fans will likely be drawn to is The Possibility of MS exhibit, which allows patrons to play rock-paper-scissors with the life-size Gundam hands. Unfortunately, only four people can participate in the game during each one-hour interval from 10:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.. To get fans ready for the rock-paper-scissors game, the Science Museum posted a short video on its X (formerly Twitter ) account featuring the RX-78F00 Gundam 's hands.

Admissions to the Science Museum is 950 yen for adults, 850 yen for people over 65 years old, 600 yen for middle and high school students, and 500 yen for children over 4 years old (about US$6.40, US$5.70, US$4.40, and US$3.40, respectively). People with special needs can receive a discount on admissions if they present their disability or medical certificate. During the Gundam Next Future Science Exhibit exhibition period, the Science Museum will be closed on October 9 and October 16.