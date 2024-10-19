Hideaki Anno Reflects on Space Battleship Yamato Before Launching New Anime

'For me, Yamato is a work in which multiple worlds existed simultaneously'

Hideaki Anno , co-creator and director of Neon Genesis Evangelion , announced on October 5 that he and his Khara studio would make a new Space Battleship Yamato anime film project. Anno said he could not reveal details on the project yet, but emphasized that it takes a different path from the ongoing remake projects launched by the Space Battleship Yamato 2199 anime.

On October 14, the director elaborated further in a public message on Khara 's website and X (formerly Twitter ) account. He reflected on the Yamato franchise as a whole and how he plans to approach his project.

From Hideaki Anno on his involvement with Space Battleship Yamato



Anno noted that when Space Battleship Yamato began in the 1970s, the franchise 's story had already diverged on different paths with the sequels Farewell to Space Battleship Yamato and Space Battleship Yamato 2. Saying (roughly translated), “For me, Yamato was a work in which multiple worlds existed simultaneously.” The director then likened the Yamato franchise to Kamen Rider , Super Sentai, and even anime adaptations of manga series in how the former are often reset or the stories run parallel to each other and the latter are different takes on the same story.

Anno also clarified, “For me, the existence of multiple overlapping works of the same title has been a natural part of my life since I was a child.” Thus, it appears the idea of two concurrent Yamato projects are something he is used to. Further stating, “I would like to reiterate my prayers for the safe voyage and safe return of the ongoing remake series [ Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 (Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199)]." Anno shows no ill will or resentment towards 3199. In fact, he wants it to succeed and add to the Yamato legacy. ( Yutaka Izubuchi , the chief director of the 2199 remake projects, is also working on Anno and Khara 's new project.)

Along with these remarks, the director also stated he is trying to make his new Yamato project into one that continues the legacy of the franchise to its 100th anniversary.

The staff of Anno and Khara 's project aims to begin production in 2025 for theatrical release later.