×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
AirAsia Rolls Out Sonic the Hedgehog Airplane

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Gotta go fast

In 1991, Sega debuted its iconic mascot Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog game for Sega Genesis, and he has since appeared in over 20 mainline games, many spinoffs, a handful of crossover games, numerous animated series, and most recently live-action films. In a historic moment for the franchise, Sega announced on September 25 that Sonic characters are appearing on AirAsia flights between Kualal Lumpur and Bangkok this month.

sonic_airplane
Image via Sega's X/Twitter account
©SEGA

On October 16, Sega exhibited the Sonic airplane, showcasing the interior of the plane as well as a video featuring the plane being wrapped in the design revealed in September.

According to AirAsia's press release, the Sonic the Hedgehog plane travels the D7 170 flight between Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok. Passengers will also be treated to Sonic-inspired installations at the boarding gates, receive Sonic keepsakes, and an “exclusive in-flight experience,” which includes a Sonic's Golden Ring Cakes dessert. The press release did not detail how long the Sonic flights would continue. According to FlightAware, the AirAsia D7 170 flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11:00 a.m. Malaysia Time daily.

Sources: Sega's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3), AirAsia's X/Twitter account, and website via Siliconera

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives