In 1991, Sega debuted its iconic mascot Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog game for Sega Genesis, and he has since appeared in over 20 mainline games, many spinoffs, a handful of crossover games, numerous animated series, and most recently live-action films. In a historic moment for the franchise , Sega announced on September 25 that Sonic characters are appearing on AirAsia flights between Kualal Lumpur and Bangkok this month.

Sonic x AirAsia Collaboration✈



ソニックと仲間たちが、AirAsiaの機体デザインとなって10月に登場！

詳細は、続報をお楽しみに！



Sonic x AirAsia Collaboration✈

ソニックと仲間たちが、AirAsiaの機体デザインとなって10月に登場！

詳細は、続報をお楽しみに！

Sonic and his friends will be featured on AirAsia's aircraft designs this October. Stay tuned for more details!

On October 16, Sega exhibited the Sonic airplane, showcasing the interior of the plane as well as a video featuring the plane being wrapped in the design revealed in September.

Sonic x AirAsia ✈



ソニックのコラボ機ができるまで！



Sonic x AirAsia ✈

ソニックのコラボ機ができるまで！

Watch as the aircraft is transformed with this amazing design featuring Sonic and his friends!

#Sonic x AirAsia 就航イベントをクアラルンプール国際空港にて開催！

機内装飾も公開され、#ソニック とシャドウがお祝いに駆けつけました。



A special event celebrating the collaboration with Sonic and AirAsia was held in Kuala Lumpur!

Sonic and Shadow joined the celebration⚫🔵💨 pic.twitter.com/tzq0qnlkyN — セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) October 16, 2024

🦔💙 Sonic Takes Flight: A Gaming Adventure in the Skies! 🎮✈️✨

According to AirAsia's press release, the Sonic the Hedgehog plane travels the D7 170 flight between Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok. Passengers will also be treated to Sonic-inspired installations at the boarding gates, receive Sonic keepsakes, and an “exclusive in-flight experience,” which includes a Sonic's Golden Ring Cakes dessert. The press release did not detail how long the Sonic flights would continue. According to FlightAware, the AirAsia D7 170 flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11:00 a.m. Malaysia Time daily.