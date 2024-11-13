Suzuko Mimori , voice of Umi Sonoda from the Love Live! School idol project franchise , announced that she has given birth to her second child in a now deleted Instagram Story on November 12.

Image via AU One ©三森すずこ

In her post, Mimori wrote:

I gave birth to my second baby boy!



Since I am not used to being pregnant and giving birth overseas, I decided to make the announcement after the baby was safely born!



It was a short and easy birth✨



It hadn't rained in about a month, so I wondered if I was going into labor, and my hunch turned out to be correct! I'm a rain girl after all☔️



A Japanese nurse happened to be on duty and took care of me! I was super lucky!🇯🇵

It was fun experiencing childbirth in both Japan and the U.S.!



As with my first child, I'm grateful for advanced reproductive medicine.👶

Mimori's husband, professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada , did not announce the birth on his social media accounts.

Mimori married professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2022. Okada, who is also known by his "Rainmaker" persona, previously worked under the Bushiroad -owned New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) promotion, but joined United States based All Elite Wrestling in March. Mimori subsequently announced she had moved to the United States in May.

Mimori is well-known for her roles in various Bushiroad properties, including such roles as Milky Holmes ' Sherlock Shellingford, Revue Starlight 's Hikari Kagura, BanG Dream! 's Yuri Oshigome, Cardfight!! Vanguard 's Kourin, Future Card Buddyfight 's Hanako Mikado, and Luck & Logic 's Logigraph. She has also performed theme songs for many of these anime. Perhaps her best known anime role remains Umi Sonoda from Love Live! School idol project , one of the main characters in the first anime for the now long-running Love Live! franchise . Her other anime roles include Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion 's Sora Takenouchi, Healin' Good Precure 's Cure Earth/Asumi Fūrin, Teekyū 's Kanae Shinjō, RIN-NE 's Suzu, and Yuruyuri 's Himawari Furutani.

Sources: Comic Natalie, AU One