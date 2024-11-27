×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Palworld x Terraria Collaboration Announced for 2025

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The popular 3D & 2D open-world games join forces

Pocketpair announced on Wednesday that its Palworld game will be partnering with Re-Logic's fellow open-world game Terraria for a collaboration. While it has not offered much in details, Pocketpair stated the collaboration will happen next year.

palworld_terraria
Image via x.com
© Copyright 2024 Palworld.co ©2021 Re-Logic. All rights reserved

Wednesday's announcement also teased that Palworld has “some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON…” — 24 hours later, to be exact:

The dual announcements come three weeks after news on Nintendo's lawsuit against Pocketpair. According to a statement Pocketpair posted on November 8, Nintendo is claiming infringement on three separate patents. Nintendo is seeking 5 million yen (about US$32,000) plus late payment damages to The Pokėmon Company and another 5 million yen plus late payment damages to Nintendo. Pocketpair is not responding to individual inquiries regarding the case.

In a group press interview during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Pocketpair's Global Community Manager John “Bucky” Buckley noted that the company “[refuses] for any plans to be changed. We march on.” when asked about the Nintendo lawsuit. However, Buckley's statements were made before details about the patent infringement lawsuit were made public.

Sources: Palworld's X/Twitter account via Yaraon, Pocketpair's website

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives