Palworld x Terraria Collaboration Announced for 2025

The popular 3D & 2D open-world games join forces

Pocketpair announced on Wednesday that its Palworld game will be partnering with Re-Logic's fellow open-world game Terraria for a collaboration. While it has not offered much in details, Pocketpair stated the collaboration will happen next year.

Image via x.com © Copyright 2024 Palworld.co ©2021 Re-Logic. All rights reserved

2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON...



But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!



! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !



More info coming soon! @terraria_logic pic.twitter.com/nmLpkPCn2t — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 27, 2024

Wednesday's announcement also teased that Palworld has “some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON…” — 24 hours later, to be exact:

🚨 Major update coming in December!🚨

Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!



The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!



Palworld is also currently 25% off! A perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update!

Don't… pic.twitter.com/f2AwDjNGXt — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 28, 2024

The dual announcements come three weeks after news on Nintendo 's lawsuit against Pocketpair. According to a statement Pocketpair posted on November 8, Nintendo is claiming infringement on three separate patents. Nintendo is seeking 5 million yen (about US$32,000) plus late payment damages to The Pokėmon Company and another 5 million yen plus late payment damages to Nintendo . Pocketpair is not responding to individual inquiries regarding the case.

In a group press interview during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Pocketpair's Global Community Manager John “Bucky” Buckley noted that the company “[refuses] for any plans to be changed. We march on.” when asked about the Nintendo lawsuit. However, Buckley's statements were made before details about the patent infringement lawsuit were made public.