Nintendo Teases a Lego Game Boy Set

Build the classic handheld this October

The Nintendo of America teased on Thursday that it is partnering with Lego for a Lego Game Boy set this October. A video highlights some of the possible pieces used in constructing the set:

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

Nintendo of America and Lego have not released further details regarding the set.

Lego is a regular partner with Nintendo . According to the Lego U.S. website, there are 98 Nintendo products, ranging from standalone sets to expansion sets and character packs from the Super Mario Bros., Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda franchises. One of the most recent Nintendo sets by Lego is Zelda's Deku Tree set released in September.

Lego already offered a set recreating the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System in August 2020: