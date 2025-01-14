Interest
Bleach Anime Used in Defense in New Zealand Murder Case
Yad-Elohim was arrested and convicted in 2017 for bludgeoning Mulholland to death. Both the Law News and The New Zealand Herald articles note Yad-Elohim was diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to assaulting and murdering Mulholland. Yad-Elohim's defense pled insanity during the trial, but the jury rejected the claims. In May 2023, Yad-Elohim appealed his conviction with statements from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Chaplow, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.
In a final bid, Yad-Elohim appealed his case to the New Zealand Supreme Court in July 2024. According to the Law News:
The Supreme Court considered the video and the transcript of a monologue that Yad-Elohim had delivered in Japanese in a police interview room, some 24 hours after the attack. It noted that there were several similarities between the video and the attack, and also with the monologue. The court stated that the evidence was significant and appeared credible.
As of press time, the New Zealand Supreme Court has not announced when they will hear Yad-Elohim's case.
Sources: Law News' website, The New Zealand Herald's website