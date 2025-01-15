JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Hirohiko Araki Designs Yebisu Beer Cans

Image via www.sapporobeer.jp ©LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS／集英社

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise announced a collaboration between series creator Hirohiko Araki and the Sapporo Beer brand Yebisu on Wednesday. Araki created original designs to decorate Yebisu beer cans.

Sapporo Beer 's website reported that the two Araki-designed cans would ship across Japan on February 12. The cans will come in 350-milliliter and 500-milliliter sizes (about 12 and 17 fluid ounces. respectively).

Along with the Araki-designed cans, Yebisu is running two promotional campaigns with Araki. Those who purchase a six-pack of Yebisu beer will have a chance to win a plate from famed tableware maker Noritake with Araki's design, or a set of Araki-designed Yebisu beer cans and coasters. The prizes will be delivered this July.

Image via www.sapporobeer.jp © LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS／集英社

Image via www.sapporobeer.jp © LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS／集英社

The second campaign is a follow and repost campaign on X (formerly Twitter ). Up to 100 people who follow Sapporo Beer 's account and repost eligible posts between February 12 and 19 will each win 24 350-ml Araki-designed Yebisu beer cans.

Yebisu beer has been featured in the Evangelion franchise and in 2018's Takunomi. anime. In Evangelion , Misato's favorite drink is fondly remembered for covering Shinji Ikari's shortcoming, while the first episode of Takunomi. is dedicated to the brand.