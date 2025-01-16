Mashle Anime & Creepy Nuts' Opening Top Google's 2024 Rankings in Japan

© 甲本 一／集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

We're halfway through the first month of 2025, but it is never too late to lookback to the year that was, particularly the topsearches in Japan in 2024.

It's a double win for Mashle: Magic and Muscles as it tops the anime search category, and its second season's opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts topped the "Hanauta Kensaku" (humming search) category.

Taking second place in the anime search category is DAN DA DAN , followed by Kaiju No. 8 in third, My Deer Friend Nokotan in fourth, and The Elusive Samurai in fifth place.

The late Akira Toriyama ranked seventh in the trending search category, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles gets 10th place in the category.

Toriyama also ranked in the people search category at #3, and the late Sexy Tanaka-san manga creator Hinako Ashihara ranked at #10.

In the movie search category, the live-action film adaptation of Uketsu 's Hen na Ie ( The Strange House ) novel topped the list, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ) came in third, and Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Look Back anime film came in fifth. Another anime film, the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM ranked at #8 in the category, and the live-action film adaptations of Akane Torikai 's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga, and Tarō Nogizaka 's Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage) manga ranked #9 and #10, respectively.

Two other anime theme songs made it to the humming search category. Oblivion Battery 's opening theme song "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple ranked #6, and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) film's theme song "Time Paradox" by Vaundy ranked #9.

Below are the full top 10 lists of each categories:

Trending search:

Los Angeles Dodgers Olympics Mamiko Tanaka Hitoshi Matsumoto AFC Asian Cup Nankai Trough Akira Toriyama Toshiyuki Nishida American Presidential Elections Mashle: Magic and Muscles

People search:

Mamiko Tanaka Hitoshi Matsumoto Akira Toriyama Toshiyuki Nishida Aki Yashiro Fuwa-chan Shinji Ishimaru Katsuaki Takahashi Shigeru Ishiba Hinako Ashihara

Drama Series search:

Futekisetsu ni mo Hodo ga Aru! (Extremely Inappropriate!) Tokyo Swindlers ( Jimen-shi-tachi ) Umi no Hajimari (The Beginning of the Sea) Dear Radiance ( Hikaru Kimi e ) Light of My Lion ( Lion no Kakure-ga ) Tora ni Tsubasa (The Tiger and Her Wings) Umi ni Nemuru Diamond (The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea) Shin Kūkō Senkyo ( Captured Airport ) Anti-Hero Sky Castle

Movie search:

Hen na Ie ( The Strange House ) Inside Out 2 HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Last Mile Look Back Ano Hana ga Saku Oka de, Kimi to Mata Deaetara. ( Till We Meet Again On The Lily Hell ) Oppenheimer Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM Sensei's Pious Lie Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage)

Anime top 10 search:

Game search:

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Zenless Zone Zero Wuthering Waves Unicorn Overlord Dragon's Dogma II Dragon Quest III:The Seeds of Salvation Elden Ring DLC Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Gakuen Idolm@ster

Humming search:

"Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts "Bansanka" by tuki. "Demons Banquet" by Sora Tomonari "Hai Yorokonde" by Kocchi no Kento "IKUOKUKONEN" by Omoinotake "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple "Magnetic" by ILLIT "Dance Hall" by Mrs. Green Apple "Time Paradox" by Vaundy "I Wanna Be Your Slave" by Måneskin

What is ○○ (○○ to wa) search:

Fixed tax reduction Red yeast Subluxation Tonari no Nurse Aide Nankai Trough mRNA (Replicon) vaccine Tokuryū 1.03 million yen threshold (for taxation) Tanghulu KasuHara (customer harassment)

Source: Oricon News website and X/Twitter account via Otakomu