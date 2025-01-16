Interest
Mashle Anime & Creepy Nuts' Opening Top Google's 2024 Rankings in Japan
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It's a double win for Mashle: Magic and Muscles as it tops the anime search category, and its second season's opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts topped the "Hanauta Kensaku" (humming search) category.
Taking second place in the anime search category is DAN DA DAN, followed by Kaiju No. 8 in third, My Deer Friend Nokotan in fourth, and The Elusive Samurai in fifth place.
The late Akira Toriyama ranked seventh in the trending search category, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles gets 10th place in the category.
Toriyama also ranked in the people search category at #3, and the late Sexy Tanaka-san manga creator Hinako Ashihara ranked at #10.
In the movie search category, the live-action film adaptation of Uketsu's Hen na Ie (The Strange House) novel topped the list, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle (Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen) came in third, and Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back anime film came in fifth. Another anime film, the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM ranked at #8 in the category, and the live-action film adaptations of Akane Torikai's Sensei's Pious Lie (Sensei no Shiroi Uso) manga, and Tarō Nogizaka's Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage) manga ranked #9 and #10, respectively.
Two other anime theme songs made it to the humming search category. Oblivion Battery's opening theme song "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple ranked #6, and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) film's theme song "Time Paradox" by Vaundy ranked #9.
Below are the full top 10 lists of each categories:
Trending search:
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Olympics
- Mamiko Tanaka
- Hitoshi Matsumoto
- AFC Asian Cup
- Nankai Trough
- Akira Toriyama
- Toshiyuki Nishida
- American Presidential Elections
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
People search:
- Mamiko Tanaka
- Hitoshi Matsumoto
- Akira Toriyama
- Toshiyuki Nishida
- Aki Yashiro
- Fuwa-chan
- Shinji Ishimaru
- Katsuaki Takahashi
- Shigeru Ishiba
- Hinako Ashihara
Drama Series search:
- Futekisetsu ni mo Hodo ga Aru! (Extremely Inappropriate!)
- Tokyo Swindlers (Jimen-shi-tachi)
- Umi no Hajimari (The Beginning of the Sea)
- Dear Radiance (Hikaru Kimi e)
- Light of My Lion (Lion no Kakure-ga)
- Tora ni Tsubasa (The Tiger and Her Wings)
- Umi ni Nemuru Diamond (The Diamond Sleeping in the Sea)
- Shin Kūkō Senkyo (Captured Airport)
- Anti-Hero
- Sky Castle
Movie search:
- Hen na Ie (The Strange House)
- Inside Out 2
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Last Mile
- Look Back
- Ano Hana ga Saku Oka de, Kimi to Mata Deaetara. (Till We Meet Again On The Lily Hell)
- Oppenheimer
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM
- Sensei's Pious Lie
- Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage)
Anime top 10 search:
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- DAN DA DAN
- Kaiju No. 8
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- The Elusive Samurai
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Blue Box
- Dragon Ball Daima
- Oblivion Battery
- Delicious in Dungeon
Game search:
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Wuthering Waves
- Unicorn Overlord
- Dragon's Dogma II
- Dragon Quest III:The Seeds of Salvation
- Elden Ring DLC
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
- Gakuen Idolm@ster
Humming search:
- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts
- "Bansanka" by tuki.
- "Demons Banquet" by Sora Tomonari
- "Hai Yorokonde" by Kocchi no Kento
- "IKUOKUKONEN" by Omoinotake
- "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple
- "Magnetic" by ILLIT
- "Dance Hall" by Mrs. Green Apple
- "Time Paradox" by Vaundy
- "I Wanna Be Your Slave" by Måneskin
What is ○○ (○○ to wa) search:
- Fixed tax reduction
- Red yeast
- Subluxation
- Tonari no Nurse Aide
- Nankai Trough
- mRNA (Replicon) vaccine
- Tokuryū
- 1.03 million yen threshold (for taxation)
- Tanghulu
- KasuHara (customer harassment)
Source: Oricon News website and X/Twitter account via Otakomu