Happy White Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While the holiday is not as popular as Valentine's Day, White Day is a staple holiday in Japan. Less about professing love and more about returning the sentiments from Valentine's Day, it's the perfect holiday for the ever-considerate Japanese people. That includes all the anime and manga creators giving back the love from their fans:
Atelier Video Game Series
Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen
／— 『岩元先輩ノ推薦』椎橋寛先生公式（奴良組広報） (@nura_gumi) March 13, 2025
本日3月14日(金)はホワイトデー✨
＼
日頃からお世話になっている諸君へ
🔽PC壁紙
🔽スマホ待ちうけ(3種)
をプレゼント‼️#岩元先輩ノ推薦 pic.twitter.com/rGDqOlTVjx
／
Today, March 14 (Friday) is White Day✨
＼
To everyone who has always supported me,
🔽PC wallpaper
🔽Smartphone wallpapers (3 types)
Present‼️
Masami Ōbari (mecha animation director)
ホワイトデーなので白い機体置いときますね#ホワイトデーだから白い機体を貼れ#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/Mbgll2sGqB— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) March 14, 2025
Since it's White Day, I'll leave a white robot here
Naruto
誰からホワイトデーのプレゼントをもらいたいですか？#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/oQKekRHgBR— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) March 13, 2025
Who would you like to receive a White Day gift from?
Oshi no Ko
Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
／— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) March 14, 2025
ハッピー #ホワイトデー 🐧
＼
ぷにるから、皆さんにバレンタインのお返しです！
💖YouTubehttps://t.co/Pv0x2ioKj3
💖TikTokhttps://t.co/D8QxGzYcpZ#ぷにかわ #ぷにるはかわいいスライム pic.twitter.com/8xaAZDNef5
Tales Video Game Series
「たまたま見かけたから買っただけだ。— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) March 14, 2025
か、勘違いするなよ……！」#ホワイトデー#テイルズ #キール #メルディ pic.twitter.com/EdkIRnGmKu
"I just happened to see it and bought it.
D-Don't get the wrong idea...!"
The Apothecary Diaries
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
✨🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲🤍✨— TVアニメ『真•侍伝 YAIBA』公式 (@YAIBA_PR) March 14, 2025
3/14は #ホワイトデー 💓
刃からさやかにポップコーンをプレゼント…🍿？
皆様も素敵な1日をお過ごしください✨#YAIBA #2025はYAIBA年 pic.twitter.com/9kDZccPYrH
✨🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲🤍✨
3/14 is White Day💓
Yaiba gives Sayaka popcorn as a gift…🍿?
We hope you all have a wonderful day.✨
