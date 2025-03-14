×
Happy White Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Oshi no Ko, The Apothecary Diaries, Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE, Masami Ōbari, Naruto, & more!

While the holiday is not as popular as Valentine's Day, White Day is a staple holiday in Japan. Less about professing love and more about returning the sentiments from Valentine's Day, it's the perfect holiday for the ever-considerate Japanese people. That includes all the anime and manga creators giving back the love from their fans:

Atelier Video Game Series

Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen


Today, March 14 (Friday) is White Day✨


To everyone who has always supported me,
🔽PC wallpaper
🔽Smartphone wallpapers (3 types)
Present‼️

Masami Ōbari (mecha animation director)

Since it's White Day, I'll leave a white robot here

Naruto

Who would you like to receive a White Day gift from?

Oshi no Ko

Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Tales Video Game Series

"I just happened to see it and bought it.
D-Don't get the wrong idea...!"

The Apothecary Diaries

Yaiba: Samurai Legend

✨🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲🤍✨

3/14 is White Day💓

Yaiba gives Sayaka popcorn as a gift…🍿?
We hope you all have a wonderful day.✨

Did we miss any White Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

