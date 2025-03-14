×
Interest
Happy White Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, PlayStation, Sakamoto Days, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, The Rose of Versailles, & more!

On March 14, Japanese people celebrate White Day — a holiday like Valentine's Day, except traditionally boys and men would give girls and women marshmallows. Over the years, it has slowly shifted closer to Valentine's Day with everyone giving that special someone a gift of sweets. The anime and manga worlds are handing out their White Day treats:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_white_day_2025
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Hololive


Hololive Daily Whispers White Day Voices
Sales start✨

A special White Day experience that is a little different from Valentine's Day🎁💙

Please enjoy their reactions when they receive a gift or when there are closer than usual🎧

🔽 Click here to purchase!
https://shop.hololivepro.com/products/hololive_asmr_whiteday

Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)

Post: It's now White Day. How is everyone doing? For those who didn't get any chocolate on Valentine's Day, don't worry. This year too, this man will fight to lighten your mood! Now, let's all sing together, "A jealous heart is a father's heart!"
Illustration: "You filthy popular guys having fun on White Day! I, Shitto Mask, will give you a gift of the White Avalanche Press! Go ahead and collapse in gratitude!"
Today, Shitto Mask's righteous roar wiped out the popular guys! Our Shitto Mask is strong!

PlayStation

March 14th is White Day!
As a White Day gift, we special Astro candies made!🍬

Made by @PapabubbleJ

Rika Suzuki (Tableau Gate)

White Day Commemoration🎁

Sakamoto Days

【What day is it today?: White Day❄️】

Today is White Day⛄️❄️

For those of you who are waiting for a return gift 🎁, here is a message from Nagumo🎲:

Pre-registration is here🔽
https://sakapuzz.go.link/XZG6k

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

100_girlfriends_white_day_2025
Image via x.com
©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days

┌────🤍────┐

Today is White Day🌹

└────🤍────┘

A collection of special White Day illustrations from the past♪
Please let us know which illustration you like in the replies!

Everyone will be waiting for you at the theater again this year🎁

The Rose of Versailles

＼🌹 Today is White Day 🌹／

In Japan, it is a day when men whisper their love to women…
What is Gerodelle doing today?

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

uma_musume_white_day_2025
Image via x.com
© Cygames, Inc.

Did we miss any White Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy White Day From Around the Anime World, Part II (2025-03-14 14:00)
