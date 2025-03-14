Interest
Happy White Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
On March 14, Japanese people celebrate White Day — a holiday like Valentine's Day, except traditionally boys and men would give girls and women marshmallows. Over the years, it has slowly shifted closer to Valentine's Day with everyone giving that special someone a gift of sweets. The anime and manga worlds are handing out their White Day treats:
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Hololive
／#ホロライブ日常ささやきホワイトデーボイス— ホロライブプロダクション【公式】 (@hololivetv) March 11, 2025
販売開始✨
＼
バレンタインとはひと味違う、特別なホワイトデー体験をお届け🎁💙
お返しを受け取った時のリアクションや、いつもより近い距離感のボイスをお楽しみください🎧
🔽購入はこちらからチェック！https://t.co/KTWeGFms5S#ホロライブ pic.twitter.com/BGkv8Wcx77
／
Hololive Daily Whispers White Day Voices
Sales start✨
＼
A special White Day experience that is a little different from Valentine's Day🎁💙
Please enjoy their reactions when they receive a gift or when there are closer than usual🎧
🔽 Click here to purchase!
https://shop.hololivepro.com/products/hololive_asmr_whiteday
Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)
ホワイトデーとやらになりました 皆様いかがお過ごしでしょうか？ バレンタインデーにチョコをもらえなかった方々もご安心ください 今年もこの男が皆様の気持ちを軽くするため戦います！— 松沢夏樹 (@harrymatsuzawa) March 13, 2025
それでは皆さんご唱和ください 「しっとの心は父心！」 #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/8dWIdCr3H9
Post: It's now White Day. How is everyone doing? For those who didn't get any chocolate on Valentine's Day, don't worry. This year too, this man will fight to lighten your mood! Now, let's all sing together, "A jealous heart is a father's heart!"
Illustration: "You filthy popular guys having fun on White Day! I, Shitto Mask, will give you a gift of the White Avalanche Press! Go ahead and collapse in gratitude!"
Today, Shitto Mask's righteous roar wiped out the popular guys! Our Shitto Mask is strong!
PlayStation
3月14日はホワイトデー！— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) March 13, 2025
ホワイトデーの贈りものということで、アストロのキャンディーを特別に作ってもらいました！🍬
Made by @PapabubbleJ#ホワイトデー #アストロボット pic.twitter.com/mtQ6StXqnB
March 14th is White Day!
As a White Day gift, we special Astro candies made!🍬
Made by @PapabubbleJ
Rika Suzuki (Tableau Gate)
ホワイトデー記念🎁#タブロウ・ゲート pic.twitter.com/AgExoF97J9— 鈴木理華/Rika Suzuki (@Rika_OwlForest) March 14, 2025
White Day Commemoration🎁
Sakamoto Days
【今日はなんの日？：ホワイトデー❄️】— 『SAKAMOTO DAYS デンジャラスパズル』(サカパズ) 公式 (@sakapuzz) March 13, 2025
今日は #ホワイトデー ですね⛄️❄️
お返しを待つ方へ南雲🎲から
こんなメッセージが届いていますよ🎁
事前登録はこちら🔽https://t.co/4oE8fXkrJt
#サカパズ #sakapuzz
#SAKAMOTODAYS #サカモトデイズ pic.twitter.com/eEjfcBkbqT
【What day is it today?: White Day❄️】
Today is White Day⛄️❄️
For those of you who are waiting for a return gift 🎁, here is a message from Nagumo🎲:
Pre-registration is here🔽
https://sakapuzz.go.link/XZG6k
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days
┌────🤍────┐— ミリオンライブ！ シアターデイズ【公式】 (@imasml_theater) March 14, 2025
今日は #ホワイトデー🌹
└────🤍────┘
歴代のホワイトデー特別イラストを集めました♪
どのイラストが好きかリプライで教えてください！
今年も劇場でみんなが待っていますよ🎁#ミリシタ pic.twitter.com/r37FxTVJZQ
┌────🤍────┐
Today is White Day🌹
└────🤍────┘
A collection of special White Day illustrations from the past♪
Please let us know which illustration you like in the replies!
Everyone will be waiting for you at the theater again this year🎁
The Rose of Versailles
＼🌹 今日はホワイトデー 🌹／— 劇場アニメ『ベルサイユのばら』公式 (@verbara_movie) March 14, 2025
日本では男性から女性に愛をささやく日ですが…
ジェローデルはどうしているのでしょう？#ベルばら映画 #ベルばら #ベルサイユのばら#ホワイトデー #Whiteday #江口拓也 @egutakuya pic.twitter.com/aYhiJHvo9V
＼🌹 Today is White Day 🌹／
In Japan, it is a day when men whisper their love to women…
What is Gerodelle doing today?
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
