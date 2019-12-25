Death End re;Quest 2 Game's New Promo Video Streamed

Sequel game launches in Japan for PS4 on February 13

Compile Heart began streaming a new promotional video (in two versions) on Thursday for its Death end re;Quest 2 PlayStation 4 game.

The game will launch in Japan for PS4 on February 13. The game's limited edition version will come with a special box, a visual art works book, an original soundtrack and setting data CD, and three visual art posters. Those who pre-order the game will get a product code for three in-game weapons.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda are returning for the sequel game, which will feature a new story with new characters. Gesshoku Kaigi is performing the opening theme song "Bug Fixer."

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May.