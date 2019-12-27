Kodansha Comics Releases New Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Chapter Before Chapter Releases in Japan

Latest chapter available on, Kindle before release in Japan on Saturday

Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday that it has released the latest chapter (chapter 40) of CLAMP 's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga ahead of the manga's release in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in Japan. The chapter is available to purchase on Comixology and Kindle for US$1.99. The chapter will launch in Japan in the magazine's February issue, which ships on Saturday.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on September 3. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the sixth volume on November 26.

The manga inspired an anime that aired from January-June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .

A Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched on October 3.

