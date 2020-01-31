Null & Peta Game's English Trailer Streamed

Null & Peta -Invasion of the Queen Bug- , the 2D action game of Tokyotoon and Shinei Animation 's original Null & Peta multimedia project, launched worldwide for PC via Steam on Friday . The game and anime's official YouTube channel began streaming an English promotional video for the game's release.

The full anime (12 regular episodes plus one OVA episode) also launched digitally on Steam as part of a Deluxe Edition bundle. The bundle includes the game, anime, an art book, game and anime soundtracks, and an audio commentary video. A physical release for the anime, which also includes a Steam key for the game, shipped in Japan on Friday.

The anime series premiered online on October 4 in Japan. The anime then debuted on television later that day in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The "sisters slapstick comedy" project centers on a genius elementary school inventor named Null and her robot older sister Peta.

The anime stars Azumi Waki as Null (right in image at right) and Reina Ueda as Peta (left). Waki and Ueda also performed the theme song "#NULL*Peta," which the video above features.

Hato ( Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat ) is credited with the original project and the scripts. Hirofumi Ogura ( Black Butler II , The Knight in the Area ) was the anime's director. Eku Takeshima designed the characters, and Ken Itakura is adapted those designs for animation. Shinei Animation animated the series, and Ascension is credited with production cooperation. Yūki Kishida composed the music.