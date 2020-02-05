Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Romance Anime Film Reveals More Cast

The official website for Flying Dog 's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ( Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru ) revealed additional cast members for the film on Thursday.

The new cast members include (left to right in image above, character name romanizations not official):

Kabuki actor and first-time voice actor Ichikawa Somegorō VIII will voice Cherry (left in visual below), and actress Hana Sugisaki ( When Marnie Was There , live-action Bleach ) will voice Smile (right).

The visual features the tagline, "I met you in my 17th summer ..." The "boy-meets-girl" story depicts how words and music bridge the gap between Cherry, a boy who is terrible at communicating with other people, and Smile, a girl who hides behind a mask. They meet in a mundane suburban shopping mall in a provincial city.

Cherry always wears headphones and puts the feelings he cannot utter into his hobby, Japanese haiku poems. Smile always wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth, for which she has dental braces. As a popular video star, she streams a video about seeking "cuteness."

The film will open on May 15.

The original film commemorates the 10th anniversary of Victor Entertainment 's animation and music production subsidiary Flying Dog . Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Sublimation . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the screenplay, and Yukiko Aikei ( Your Lie in April , Accel World ) is designing the characters. Composer kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music.

Ōnoimo ( Astoria Activate ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on November 27.