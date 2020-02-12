J-Novel Club Licenses 'The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP!' Novels

Volume 1 of Nao Wakasa, ICA's series launched in English on Wednesday

J-Novel Club announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Nao Wakasa and ICA's The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! ( Hibon Heibon Shabon! ) light novel series for its new Heart shōjo label. The company released two parts for the first volume digitally on Wednesday, and Part 1 is available for everyone to read on the publisher's website.

J-Novel Club describes the novels' story:

Lucia Arca was an ordinary, unremarkable laundrymaid in the royal palace. Even her unique magical power, Soap, was boring: it simply created soap bubbles that removed stains. But when she learned one day that Soap could also calm and stop rampaging monsters, the king decreed that Lucia must join the Sacred Maiden and her companions on their quest to cleanse the land and save the world. On a mission to save the world alongside the Sacred Maiden, the famed Dragonslayer, a prodigy magician, and other great heroes, what is an ordinary laundrymaid like Lucia to do? But she learns that even extraordinary heroes are ordinary people, in their own way. A heart-warming romantic comedy featuring an ordinary but earnest heroine!

Wakasa launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015, and the main series concluded in August 2016. A sequel then debut and ran until September 2016. Frontier Works ' Arian Rose imprint released three compiled book volumes for the series between September 2016 and December 2017.

Source: Press release