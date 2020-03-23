Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen Manga Enters Final Arc With Original Story

The May issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kiiro Yumi 's Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen manga will start its final arc in the next issue on April 24. The final arc will have an original story not featured in Hiro Arikawa 's original light novel series.

Yumi began serializing the first shōjo manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's Toshokan Sensō science-fiction novels in LaLa in 2007, and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media published all 15 volumes in English under the title Library Wars: Love & War .

Yumi then launched Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen in March 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's eighth volume on October 4.

The story of the main manga is set in a different version of Japan. A law threatens to clamp down on freedom of expression in 2019, and Iku Kasahara joins the Library Defense Force, a military unit dedicated to protecting books from being confiscated. However, she finds that the job of her childhood dreams is harder than she bargained for, especially with her hard-nosed instructor Atsushi Dōjō.

The new series continues to follow the lives of the main characters such as Iku, Dōjō, Tezuka, Shibasaki, Komaki, and Marie.

The light novels also inspired a television anime series and anime film. A live-action film version opened in theaters in Japan in 2013 and then ran in festivals in the United States. A film sequel opened in Japan in 2015.