OZMAFIA!! -vivace- Game Gets Switch Port in Japan on July 23

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Saturday that it will release the OZMAFIA!! -vivace- game for the Nintendo Switch on July 23. The new port will feature an original short story by Yūmasu , who is credited with the original work on the game.

Poni-Patchet released the original visual novel game in 2013 on PC, and released a PlayStation Vita port titled OZMAFIA!! -vivace- in February 2015. The opening video for the PS Vita game is below.

MangaGamer released the game in English, and it describes the story:

OZMAFIA follows the tale of Fūka, a girl with amnesia who doesn't remember her own name, once she's rescued from the streets by members of the Oz family mafia. She begins trying to do her best in this dangerous city where several different rival mafia gangs are constantly at war for control and territory. As Fūka tries to make do for herself amidst this danger, what fate lies in store for her? Will she grow close to one of the members of another faction? Will she fall in love with a member of the Oz family and face a love-triangle over her affections? The choice is yours!

A television anime adaptation of shorts with an original story premiered in July 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.