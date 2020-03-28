Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Switch Game Launches in N. America This Summer

Announcement trailer previews gameplay

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ( Bokujō Monogatari: Saikai no Mineral Town ) game for Nintendo Switch in North America this summer. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe will release the game physically and digitally on July 10 in Europe and Australia. The game launched in Japan on October 17 for the Nintendo Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) crossover game for the Switch and PC via Steam in the West on October 11. The game launched in Japan for the Switch last June.

Source: Press release