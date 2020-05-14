Funimation, Bigscreen Expand VR Film Streaming to Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand

Funimation and virtual reality theater company Bigscreen announced on Thursday that they are expanding the films available through their partnership to Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Friday. The partnership is offering more than 30 films, and it will add more titles throughout the year.

Funimation and Bigscreen are offering anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand. The partnership held virtual screening events for your name. and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on May 1 and 8, respectively. As previously announced, the upcoming streaming screening events will be available on a pay-per-view basis at 9:00 p.m. EST on the following dates:

The following movies are available through video-on-demand:

Bigscreen costs US$3.99 per view, and it is available with the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, SteamVR, and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition to the live-streaming events, the service offers 2D and 3D films on-demand with up to eight people per virtual theater room.

Source: Press release