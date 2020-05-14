News
Funimation, Bigscreen Expand VR Film Streaming to Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Funimation and virtual reality theater company Bigscreen announced on Thursday that they are expanding the films available through their partnership to Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Friday. The partnership is offering more than 30 films, and it will add more titles throughout the year.
Funimation and Bigscreen are offering anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand. The partnership held virtual screening events for your name. and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on May 1 and 8, respectively. As previously announced, the upcoming streaming screening events will be available on a pay-per-view basis at 9:00 p.m. EST on the following dates:
- May 15: Akira
- May 21: The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
- May 29: The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- June 5: Sword of the Stranger
- June 12: I am a Hero
The following movies are available through video-on-demand:
- your name.
- planetarian: storyteller of the stars
- The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu
- Strike Witches
- Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry
- Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
- Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie
- Akira
- Attack on Titan: Crimson Arrows
- Attack on Titan: The Wings of Freedom
- Shin Godzilla
- I am a Hero
- Parasyte Part 1
- Parasyte Part 2
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
- The Boy and The Beast
- Trigun: Badlands Rumble
- Death Note Light up the NEW world
- Death Note
- Death Note: The Last Name
- Psycho-Pass
- Eden of the East: Air Communication
- Eden of the East: The King of Eden
- Eden of the East: Paradise Lost
- Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time
- Garo: Divine Flame
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
- Sword of the Stranger
- Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow
Bigscreen costs US$3.99 per view, and it is available with the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, SteamVR, and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition to the live-streaming events, the service offers 2D and 3D films on-demand with up to eight people per virtual theater room.
Source: Press release