Yen Press Licenses Sword Art Online: Progressive - Transient Barcarolle, Heterogenia Linguistico, My Broken Mariko Manga

Yen Press announced three manga licenses on Friday. The company also revealed that it will publish Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks, an art book for FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game. The three manga and the art book are slated for release in October.

Title: Sword Art Online: Progressive - Transient Barcarolle

Creators: Reki Kawahara (story), Shiomi Miyoshi (art), abec (original illustrations)



Summary: Though the fourth floor of Aincrad was supposed to be only a dreary, dried up riverbed, it's been transformed into a lattice of countless canals! Kirito and Asuna will need a gondola if they want to continue forward...

Sword Art Online: Progressive - Transient Barcarolle ( Hōei no Barcarole ) launched in Dengeki G's Comic in April 2018 as the second manga adaptation of Kawahara's Sword Art Online: Progressive novels, adapting the third novel volume. The manga ended serialization in October.



Title: Heterogenia Linguistico

Creator: Salt Seno



Summary: After his professor is injured, rookie linguist Hakaba is entrusted with his work, a research trip to study the language of monsters. Travelling together with his guide Susuki, he dives into the complex world of interspecies communication!

Seno launched the Heterogenia Linguistico ~Ishuzoku Gengogaku Nyūmon~ fantasy manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in March 2018. The second compiled book volume shipped in October 2019.



Title: My Broken Mariko

Creator: Waka Hirako



Summary: Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.

Yen Press will publish My Broken Mariko as a deluxe hardcover book.

Kadokawa published the josei manga's one compiled volume in Japan on January 8. The compiled volume version also includes Hirako's debut one-shot manga "Yiska." Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge manga publication website previously announced that the manga was getting an English release, but did not state which company would release the manga and in what format.



