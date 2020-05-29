Spike Chunsoft Reveals New Re:Zero Game For PS4, Switch, PC

Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho centers on Royal Selection storyline, debuts this winter

Spike Chunsoft announced on Friday that it is developing a new game based on the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The False Royal Election Candidate). The game will debut for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this winter.

The game will center on the Royal Selection storyline from the anime's first season, but will contain entirely new "what-if" events, with plot supervision by original author Tappei Nagatsuki . Original novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is handling the game's character illustrations.

Amazon U.K. is listing a new Re:Zero game developed by Spike Chunsoft titled Re:Zero - The Prophecy of The Throne with a very similar premise. Amazon U.K. is listing the game for both PS4 and Switch with a listed December 31 release. The game's description is as follows:

One month after Subaru's new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the Royal castle suddenly appears with news that the Royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the Royal Capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five Candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward One woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassination, betrayal, and conspiracies...?

A separate smartphone game for the franchise titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Lost in Memories will debut this summer.

The 25-episode first anime season based on the light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has also inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February, and it began streaming the Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond OVA in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The anime's second season will premiere in July, after being delayed from April.