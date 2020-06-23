Nobuhiko Okamoto Ends Hiatus After Successful Throat Surgery

Voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto announced on his official blog on Tuesday that he is returning to work after being on hiatus since the start of the month due to throat treatment and the accompanying surgery. His doctor told him that he had made a full recovery.

Okamoto will join fellow voice actors and KENN and Daisuke Namikawa on their regular Meikoi Radio Roman de Night program on Wednesday. Okamoto noted that he will be the only one in the episode who will record remotely.

When he went into hiatus, Okamoto explained that he had been having throat discomfort, and a medial examination uncovered scarring on his vocal cords. OKAMOTO'S talent agency Pro-Fit added that he had previously continued work while receiving treatment for his throat condition, but a doctor determined surgery was necessary that time. Okamoto planned to focus on recovery during his month-long break to ensure that he can express his characters and sing to the best of his ability. Okamoto noted that surgery plans came together at the last minute due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and he apologized for the sudden announcement.

OKAMOTO'S anime roles include Khun Aguero Agnes in Tower of God , Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist , Katsuki Bakugō in My Hero Academia , Accelerator in A Certain Magical Index , Yū Nishinoya in Haikyu!! , Ryō Kurokiba in Food Wars!, and Rui Tatsumi in STARMYU . Okamoto has also performed theme songs for anime such as If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Brothers Conflict , and Assassination Classroom .

Okamoto and voice actress Asuka Ōgame confirmed their marriage in March.