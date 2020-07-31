Otaquest Connect Digital Event Features Mamoru Miyano, Shigeto Koyama, Hiromi Wakabayashi, More

Otaquest announced on Friday that the online convention "OTAQUEST CONNECT" will feature the following guests:

As previously announced, OTAQUEST CONNECT will have interviews and panels featuring:

Part of OTAQUEST CONNECT is "OTAQUEST // PLUGGED IN," an online musical streaming track featuring solo acts and ensembles such as:

Taku Takahashi - Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm

- Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm Alan Shirahama - Musician, DJ, and actor

- Musician, DJ, and actor LADY'S ONLY - DJ and sound duo comprising of AGELOW and Jacotanu

YUC’e - Songwriter, composer, and producer

- Songwriter, composer, and producer KOTONOHOUSE - Kawaii Dance Music ensemble

The convention will run on August 15 and 16 in collaboration with the Midwest Animation Promotion Society (M.A.P.S.).

Otaquest Live 2019 featured artists such as m-flo , Kyary Pamyu Pamyu , CAPSULE, CrazyBoy, Hiroomi Tosoka, Taku Takahashi , Teddyloid , and Yasutaka Nakata .

Source: Press release