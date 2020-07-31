News
Otaquest Connect Digital Event Features Mamoru Miyano, Shigeto Koyama, Hiromi Wakabayashi, More

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: My Hero Academia anime's directors Kenji Nagasaki, Masahiro Mukai

Otaquest announced on Friday that the online convention "OTAQUEST CONNECT" will feature the following guests:

As previously announced, OTAQUEST CONNECT will have interviews and panels featuring:

Part of OTAQUEST CONNECT is "OTAQUEST // PLUGGED IN," an online musical streaming track featuring solo acts and ensembles such as:

  • Taku Takahashi - Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm
  • Alan Shirahama - Musician, DJ, and actor
  • LADY'S ONLY - DJ and sound duo comprising of AGELOW and Jacotanu
  • YUC’e - Songwriter, composer, and producer
  • KOTONOHOUSE - Kawaii Dance Music ensemble

The convention will run on August 15 and 16 in collaboration with the Midwest Animation Promotion Society (M.A.P.S.).

Otaquest Live 2019 featured artists such as m-flo, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, CAPSULE, CrazyBoy, Hiroomi Tosoka, Taku Takahashi, Teddyloid, and Yasutaka Nakata.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives