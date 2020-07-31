News
Otaquest Connect Digital Event Features Mamoru Miyano, Shigeto Koyama, Hiromi Wakabayashi, More
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: My Hero Academia anime's directors Kenji Nagasaki, Masahiro Mukai
Otaquest announced on Friday that the online convention "OTAQUEST CONNECT" will feature the following guests:
- Voice actor Mamoru Miyano - Death Note's Light Yagami, Mobile Suit Gundam 00's Setsuna
- Directors Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai - My Hero Academia
- Character/mechanical designer and art director Shigeto Koyama - Promare
- Studio Trigger's creative producer Hiromi Wakabayashi - Kill la Kill, Gurrren Lagann
As previously announced, OTAQUEST CONNECT will have interviews and panels featuring:
- Composer Yoko Kanno - Cowboy Bebop and Escaflowne
- Author Paru Itagaki - BEASTARS
- Director and producer Shinji Aramaki - Fullmetal Alchemist and Appleseed
- Video game developer Toshihiro Nagoshi - The Yakuza franchise
Part of OTAQUEST CONNECT is "OTAQUEST // PLUGGED IN," an online musical streaming track featuring solo acts and ensembles such as:
- Taku Takahashi - Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm
- Alan Shirahama - Musician, DJ, and actor
- LADY'S ONLY - DJ and sound duo comprising of AGELOW and Jacotanu
- YUC’e - Songwriter, composer, and producer
- KOTONOHOUSE - Kawaii Dance Music ensemble
The convention will run on August 15 and 16 in collaboration with the Midwest Animation Promotion Society (M.A.P.S.).
Otaquest Live 2019 featured artists such as m-flo, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, CAPSULE, CrazyBoy, Hiroomi Tosoka, Taku Takahashi, Teddyloid, and Yasutaka Nakata.
Source: Press release