MAPPA's Gymnastics TV Anime Taiso Samurai Previewed in Promo Video
posted on by Egan Loo
The official Twitter account and website for Taiso Samurai (Taizō-Zamurai or Gymnastics Samurai), the new original sports television anime from the studio MAPPA (Yuri!!! on Ice, Zombie Land Saga), opened on Thursday and began streaming the anime's first promotional video.
The story is set in the year 2002 in the once powerful Japanese men's gymnastics team. Shōtarō Aragaki, the former Japanese team member who devoted his life to gymnastics, is no longer able to compete to his expectations. Despite still training strenuously day after day, he is advised to retire by his coach Amakusa. However, a certain encounter alters Aragaki's fate.
The main cast includes:
- Daisuke Namikawa as Shōtarō Aragaki
- Kensho Ono as Leonardo
- Yuuki Kaji as Tetsuo Minamino, Shōtarō's rival
- Kenyuu Horiuchi as Noriyuki Amakusa, Shōtarō's coach
- Rina Honnizumi as Rei Aragaki, Shōtarō's daughter
The anime reunites director Hisatoshi Shimizu (Zombie Land Saga, episode director Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution director), series script supervisor Shigeru Murakoshi (Zombie Land Saga, Dororo), and character designer Kasumi Fukagawa (Zombie Land Saga, IDOLiSH7).
The other staff members include:
- Original Story: Snack Mary
- Chief Animation Director: Fumihide Sai
- Art Director: Masatoshi Kai
- Art Director: Azusa Sasaki
- Director of Photography: Mitsuhiro Sato
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi
- Music: Masaru Yokoyama
The series will premiere at 25:30 a.m. on October 10 (effectively, 1:30 a.m. on October 11) in TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) and TV Asahi announced on Wednesday that NUMAnimation will expand to station affiliates throughout Japan, starting in October. In addition, the series will premiere simultaneously on the Abema TV streaming service in Japan.