Kensho Ono Stars in New Anime by Yuri!!! on Ice's MAPPA Studio in October

TV Asahi announced on Wednesday that its NUMAnimation block will premiere a new original anime by the studio MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Zombie Land Saga ) on October 3. Kensho Ono will voice a role in the new anime's main cast. The Seiyū to Yoasobi program will reveal more details on the anime on Thursday.

The NUMAnimation block only recently launched in Tokyo's Kanto area in April, and it airs at Saturday nights at 1:30 a.m. (effectively Sunday morning). The first anime in the block was Sing "Yesterday" for Me . Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) and TV Asahi announced on Wednesday that NUMAnimation will expand to station affiliates throughout Japan, starting in October.

Asahi Broadcasting will also offer a new anime block named ANiMAZiNG!!! after NUMAnimation at 2:00 a.m. on the same day, for one continuous hour of anime every weekend. Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- will be the first anime in the new ANiMAZiNG!!! block in October.

Former Madhouse producer Masao Maruyama founded MAPPA in June 2011. The studio has been the main animation studio for such anime as Kids on the Slope , Terror in Resonance , Yuri!!! on Ice , Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Garo the Animation , DAYS , the first three seasons of the Teekyū anime, In This Corner of the World , Banana Fish , and Zombie Land Saga . Most recently, the studio has worked on Dororo , Sarazanmai , Dorohedoro , Listeners , and The God of High School . Maruyama stepped down as CEO in April 2016 and founded his new Studio M2 in the same year.

Sources: TV Asahi, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web