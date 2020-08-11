Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- Anime Launches Asahi's New 'ANiMAZiNG!!!' Late-Night Block on October 3

Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) announced on Wednesday that it will launch a new late-night anime block named "ANiMAZiNG!!!" on its network of affiliates throughout Japan on October 3. The block's first title is the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime. The block will air on Saturday nights at 2:00 a.m. (effectively Sunday morning).

In addition, the official website for Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- unveiled a new visual and the theme song information for the anime. Aina Suzuki will perform the song "Motto Takaku" (Ever Higher) as her first opening theme for any television anime. The song's CD single will ship on November 18. Sumire Uesaka , Yui Ishikawa , Aina Suzuki , and Miyu Tomita will perform the ending theme song "LET'S CLIMB↑" as their respective characters, under the unit name "Hanamiya Girls' High School Climbing Team." The song's CD single will ship on November 25.

The TV Asahi station in Tokyo already has an ongoing NUMAnimation anime block, which airs at 1:30 a.m. on the same day. Starting in October, NUMAnimation will also be available throughout Japan. As a result, NUMAnimation and ANiMAZiNG!!! combined will offer one continuous hour of anime every weekend on Asahi Broadcasting 's network of affiliates.

The NUMAnimation block only recently launched in April. The first anime in the block was Sing "Yesterday" for Me . The block will begin airing an original anime by the studio MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Zombie Land Saga ) in October.

As previously announced, Tetsuro Amino ( Broken Blade , Macross 7 , Shiki ) is directing the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- anime at BLADE, and Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class ) is in charge of the series scripts. Frontier One's Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Heaven's Lost Property , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) is designing the characters, and Tsubasa Ito is composing the music.

Ryūdai Ishizaka 's original Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga and its follow-up Iwa-Kakeru! -Try a new climbing- center around girls who compete in sport climbing, particularly climbing artificially constructed walls while making full use of one's mind and body. First-year high school student Konomi Kasahara discovered this sport at Hanamiya Girls' High School after training her mind with puzzle games during junior high school. Her life changed the moment she stumbled across her new school's climbing wall, which led her into the school's climbing team.

Ishizaka launched the first manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website on December 5, 2017, and Shogakukan released the first compiled volume of the second manga digitally on February 28. The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Olympics with sport climbing as an official event.