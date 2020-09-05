The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals Cast, January 2021 Debut

The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo panel for the television anime of Meguru Seto 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon: Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series debuted the anime's first trailer and a key visual on Saturday. The trailer announces the anime's cast and January 2021 premiere.







The anime stars (from left to right below):

The series will premiere in January, and Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kenta Onishi ( My Roommate is a Cat , Clockwork Planet episode director) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ). Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is in charge of series scripts. Yuya Uetake ( My Roommate is a Cat , The Rising of The Shield Hero key animator) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation of the novels. It describes the story:

Noir is the son of a minor noble with very little to his name other than a job offer–which is canceled before he can even start his first day. He does possess one rare trait, though: the magical ability to consult with a great sage, even if using the skill gives him terrible headaches! Unsure of what his future holds, he accesses the sage for advice on how to move forward and is directed to a secret dungeon filled with rare beasts and magical items. It is here that Noir will train, compiling experience and wealth, until he's powerful enough to change his fate.

Seto began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017, and it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first volume of the light novels in print in August of that same year, and it published the fifth volume on March 2 earlier this year. Hino's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018. Kodansha published the fourth volume of the manga on May 8.