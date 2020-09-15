Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Aqours Idol Group's Dome Tour Theme Song Certified Gold

"Fantastic Departure!" single debuted on July 22

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) announced on Friday that the Love Live! Sunshine!! 's idol group Aqours' "Fantastic Departure!," the theme song for the Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th LoveLive! DOME TOUR 2020 event, has been downloaded more than 100,000 times to earn a single gold certification. The single launched on July 22 after a delay from May 20 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th LoveLive! DOME TOUR 2020 was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. The tour was originally scheduled to run in Nagoya on September 5-6, in Saitama on September 19-20, in Tokyo on October 10-11, in Fukuoka on December 26-27, and in Osaka on January 16-17.

The tour was then planned with livestreamed concerts without audience members in Nagoya and Saitama, but those concerts are also canceled in order to prioritize the safety of performers, staff members, and others involved with production. In place of the Nagoya concert on September 5-6, a free highlights version of the previous tours is streaming for free. Instead of the concert planned in Tokyo on October 10-11, Aqours will perform at a separate venue without an audience, and a paid livestream will be available. The new concert will be titled "Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours ONLINE LoveLive! ~LOST WORLD~."

The staff are considering holding another dome tour next year or later.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote. The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.