Live-Action Way of the Househusband Show Casts Naoto Takenaka, Izumi Inamori

Takenaka plays yakuza boss Kikujirō, Inamori plays his wife Hibari

The official website for the live-action series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga announced on Sunday that Naoto Takenaka and Izumi Inamori will join the series' cast as Tenjakukai yakuza boss Kikujirō Eguchi (first image below) and Kikujirō's wife Hibari Eguchi (second image), respectively.







As previously announced, Hiroshi Tamaki (live-action Nodame Cantabile 's Shinichi Chiaki, live-action Ōoku: The Inner Chambers movie's Matsushima, MW 's Michio Yūki) will play Tatsu.

Haruna Kawaguchi (Haruhi in live-action Ouran High School Host Club , Mei in live-action Say "I love you". ) will play Miku, the wife of the protagonist Tatsu.

Jun Shison (Yukiatsu in live-action anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day special) will play Masa, an underling in the protagonist Tatsu's former gang.

Yūta Furukawa will play Tatsuki Sakai, a police officer stationed at a neighborhood police box.

Tina Tamashiro will play the original character Yukari Ōmae, a college student working part-time at a cafe.

Tamaki Shiratori plays Tatsu and Miku's daughter Himawari, another original character for the show. Himawari is an elementary schoolgirl whose maturity belies her young age, and is often more grown-up than her own mother.

Kenichi Takito plays Torajirō Shirakawa, a former yakuza nicknamed "The Steel-Fisted Tiger" who once rivaled Tatsu's strength, but ended up doing time, and now runs a crepe stand.

The series will premiere on NTV on October 11 and air on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. Tōichirō Rutō (Ossan Love) is among the directors of the series, and Uda Manabu (99.9 -Keiji Senmon Bengōshi-) is one of the show's scriptwriters.

The Way of the Househusband follows a retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" who is living out his post-crime career as a househusband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the fifth volume on June 9. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on Tuesday.

The manga already inspired a live-action commercial directed by and starring Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu last December. Maaya Sakamoto voiced the wife Miku.

The manga won the Best Humor Publication category at this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. The series was acknowledged as a runner-up in last year's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards' web manga category and came in at #9 in this year's Web Manga General Election. The Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for 2019 ranked the manga at #8 for its top manga series for men. The series also ranked on Honya Club's "Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics" lists for 2018 and 2019.

Sources: Way of the Househusband live-action series' website, Comic Natalie