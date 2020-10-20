News
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Game's Physical PS5 Edition Canceled
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Gust's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game announced on Monday that the game's physical version for PlayStation 5 has been canceled. The game will still launch digitally on PS5, and customers who purchase the PlayStation 4 version will receive the game for PS5 for free.
The game will launch in Japan on PS4, PS5, and Switch on December 3. The game will then launch on PC via Steam on January 26.
In addition to the PS5 release, the game will launch in North America on January 26, 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam. The game will launch in Europe on January 29.
The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim.
Those who purchase the game during the first two weeks of release will receive a code for the Summer Fashion Costume Set. Players who have save data from the previous game will be able to unlock the Classic Costume Set.
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.
Source: Atelier Ryza 2 game's website via Hachima Kikō