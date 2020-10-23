News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer Natagumoyama arc compilation earns 15.4%, Demon Slayer marathon earns 6.5%
This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 10.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Kimetsu no Yaiba: Natagumoyama-hen
|Fuji TV
|October 17 (Sat)
|21:00
|170 min.
|15.4
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 18 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 17 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 18 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Kimetsu no Yaiba Zenshūchū! Ikkyo Hōsō
|Fuji TV
|October 17 (Sat)
|13:30
|130 min.
|6.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|October 17 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 17 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 18 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.5
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 17 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 17 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)