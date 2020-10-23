News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer Natagumoyama arc compilation earns 15.4%, Demon Slayer marathon earns 6.5%

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 10.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Natagumoyama-hen Fuji TV October 17 (Sat) 21:00 170 min. 15.4
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 18 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.7
Detective Conan NTV October 17 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 18 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Kimetsu no Yaiba Zenshūchū! Ikkyo Hōsō Fuji TV October 17 (Sat) 13:30 130 min. 6.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV October 17 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.5
Doraemon TV Asahi October 17 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.7
One Piece Fuji TV October 18 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 17 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 17 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 5-11
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives