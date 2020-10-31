News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 19-25
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer marathon earns 7.7% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 25 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 25 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.8
|Kimetsu no Yaiba Zenshūchū! Ikkyo Hōsō
|Fuji TV
|October 24 (Sat)
|13:30
|160 min.
|7.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 24 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|October 24 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 25 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 24 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 24 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 25 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 24 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.4
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 24 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)