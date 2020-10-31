×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 19-25

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer marathon earns 7.7% rating



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 25 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 25 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.8
Kimetsu no Yaiba Zenshūchū! Ikkyo Hōsō Fuji TV October 24 (Sat) 13:30 160 min. 7.7
Detective Conan NTV October 24 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV October 24 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV October 25 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi October 24 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 24 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi October 25 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 24 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 24 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

