News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 26-November 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ranks at #4 with 4.8% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 1 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 9.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 1 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 1 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
Detective Conan NTV October 31 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV October 31 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.8
One Piece Fuji TV November 1 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi October 31 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 31 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 31 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 31 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6
Soreike! Anpanman NTV October 30 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 19-25
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives