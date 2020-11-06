News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 26-November 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ranks at #4 with 4.8% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 1 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 9.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 1 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 1 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.6
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 31 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|October 31 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 1 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 31 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.1
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 31 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 31 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 31 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|October 30 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)