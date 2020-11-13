News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 2-8

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ranks at #4 with 4.9% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 8 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.

The live-action Kaibutsu-kun film aired on NTV on Saturday, November 7 at 3:00 p.m., and earned a 3.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.5
Detective Conan NTV November 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV November 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.9
One Piece Fuji TV November 8 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.6
Doraemon TV Asahi November 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi November 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 7 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 7 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

