Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 2-8

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 8 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.

The live-action Kaibutsu-kun film aired on NTV on Saturday, November 7 at 3:00 p.m., and earned a 3.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)