Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 9-15

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 15 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 8.6% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)