Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film's New Promo Video Highlights New Characters, Cast

The live-streamed "Kimetsu TV: Mugen Train Opening Special" debuted a new promotional video and third key visual to celebrate the hit run of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film on Sunday. Both highlight the battle between Kyōjurō Rengoku and Akaza.

Warning: The video contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film.

The film revealed for the first time that Akira Ishida is voicing the character Akaza. Sunday's special confirmed Ishida and three other cast members' roles, as listed in the film's ending credits and pamphlets:

Akira Ishida as Akaza

as Akaza Rikiya Koyama as Shinjurō Rengoku, Kyōjurō's father

as Shinjurō Rengoku, Kyōjurō's father Megumi Toyoguchi as Ruka Rengoku, Kyōjurō's mother

as Ruka Rengoku, Kyōjurō's mother Junya Enoki as Senjūrō Rengoku, Kyōjurō's little brother

The film opened in Japan on October 16. The anime began screening in all 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on the same day. The film is the first Japanese film opening this year to screen in IMAX theaters. Theatergoers received a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, which was limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge drew the manga, which shows Rengoku's first mission.

The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

Source: Kimetsu TV: Mugen Train Opening Special