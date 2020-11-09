Shogo Aoki Launches Blood Doom Vampire Manga

This year's December issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Monday that Shogo Aoki ( Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana ) will launch the vampire manga Blood Doom in the magazine's next issue on December 9.

Aoki is drawing the Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana manga, which is based on Kumo Kagyu 's serialized Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2: Tsubanari no Daikatana (Daikatana of Singing Death) novel, a spinoff of Kagyu's main Goblin Slayer novel series. The manga launched in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in August 2019. The series then debuted in Square Enix 's Gangan GA online magazine. Yen Press licensed the manga and will release it in 2021.