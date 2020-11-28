Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Game Reveals 1st DLC Characters

Stefan Levin, Singprasert Bunnaak, Ricardo Espadas join game in early December

The English Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game revealed on Thursday that the game's first three DLC characters are midfielder Stefan Levin, defender Singprasert Bunnaak, and goalkeeper Ricardo Espadas. The three characters will join the game as DLC in early December.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America released the game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 28. The game debuted for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on August 27. The game also launched in Europe and Southeast Asia on August 28.

The game is the franchise's first release for consoles in 10 years. The game features Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Neutral-Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Gameplay modes include Story Modes, Versus Mode, and Online Versus Mode.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries, and is getting a complete bilingual release in English and Japanese digitally.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise, revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in the magazine in December 2013. The manga moved to a new Grand Jump spinoff magazine titled Captain Tsubasa Magazine , which launched on April 2.

Source: Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.