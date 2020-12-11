News
Taito to Release Disney Music Parade Game App in Early 2021
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game features famous songs from Disney films
Taito announced on Friday that it will release the Disney Music Parade smartphone game in 2021. The game will feature famous music from Disney films, with players traveling down a rhythm game chart themed around theme park attraction rides.
Players will be able to collect various rides featuring different characters and different stages. The game will also include a multiplayer party mode.