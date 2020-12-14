Beyblade Gets New Anime in Spring 2021

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that the Beyblade franchise is getting a new anime in spring 2021.

The magazine also revealed that the entire Beyblade Burst anime (pictured right) will begin streaming on the CoroCoro YouTube channel starting on December 28 at 10:00 a.m. JST (December 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST), and the episodes will be available until January 8 at 3:59 p.m. JST (1:59 a.m. EST).

Takara Tomy launched the original game franchise in 1999. The first 51-episode Beyblade television anime series, directed by Toshifumi Kawase , premiered in Japan in January 2001. The English version debuted in July 2002.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. The Beyblade Burst anime began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016. It then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The anime portion of the new project for the Beyblade Burst series, Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ), premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) in April.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February.