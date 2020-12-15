MMDGP Unveils Kintamani Dog TV Short Anime for January 14 Premiere

Animation planning studio MMDGP announced a new television anime short series titled Kintamani Dog on Tuesday. The series will premiere on ABC TV on January 14 and on TV Aichi 's [email protected] program on January 16. Each episode will be one minute long.

The story centers on Kinta, a Kintamani Dog living in the Kintamani region of Bali, whose father suddenly disappears. He goes on a journey to find his father.

Shouta Aoi will voice Kinta (top row left in image above), while Kunihiro "Cookie" Kawashima (of the comedy duo Yaseibakudan) will voice Dudal (bottom row left). Ai Furihata will voice Kinta's sister Mani (top row right). Toshiyuki Morikawa will voice Kinta's father Tuwin (bottom row center).

Aside from playing Dudal, "Cookie" also drew the character designs for the anime. Takeshi Onaka ( Nyanpuku Nyaruma , Nar Doma ) is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . MMDGP is credited for the original work, and is also credited for planning alongside Tsukishima Entertainment .

