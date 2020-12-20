The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki Game Launches on Switch, PC Next Summer

Game launches of PS4 in Japan on August 27 next year

Nihon Falcom revealed during a live stream on Sunday that it will release The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning) game on Switch and PC via Steam in Japan in summer 2021. (26:21 in video below)

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 27.

Players can earn special accessories and other bonus items by linking their game with save data from other titles in The Legend of Heroes series.

The game will feature a "Cross Story" system that will allow players to switch between routes to show the story from different perspectives. The game will include more than 50 playable characters, and "Episode" scenarios will delve into their backgrounds.

Falcom released The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Zero) for PS4 on Thursday, and it will ship The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Blue) game for PS4 on May 28. The ports of the original The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki PlayStation Portable games offer a 60fps frame rate in high definition, fully voiced main stories, upgraded sound quality, and a "high-speed skip mode" for the stories.

The original The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki shipped for PSP in September 2011, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game is a sequel to the The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki game, which launched for PSP in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012.

Nihon Falcom revealed The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga game in 2017, and it shipped for PS4 in Japan in September 2018. The game will ship in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 this fall, and it will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2021.

NIS America shipped The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS4 game in North America, Europe, and Oceania in October 2019. The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan in September 2017. XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II game for PS4 in North America and Europe in June 2018. The companies released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel game in the West in March 2019. The releases have both Japanese and English audio for the first time in the game series' history.

Source: Nihon Falcom's live stream via Hachima Kikō