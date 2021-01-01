Crunchyroll Adds Konosuba Film's English Dub on January 1

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is adding an English dub to the KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu ) film on its streaming platform on Friday. The dub is not yet on the platform as of press time.

The cast of the English dub includes:

Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma

Faye Mata as Aqua

Erica Mendez as Megumin

Cristina Vee as Darkness

The company started streaming the film in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Central and South America (including the Caribbean), the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe (except Spain, Portugal, German-speaking Europe, French- and Dutch-speaking Europe, and Italian-speaking Europe) on March 25. It had the movie's English dub slated for April but had to delay its production "to ensure the safety of the Crunchyroll team."

The film is based on Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series. Crunchyroll describes the film:

A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma's life should've ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist in fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the goddess, Aqua, along with him. "I'm going to enjoy the life of an adventurer that I've always fantasized about from RPGs! Time to be the hero!" But in spite of his enthusiasm, only trouble was waiting for Kazuma. Namely, the troublemaking goddess, Aqua; The wildly dorky mage, Megumin; And the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness; He ends up forming a party with these potentially powerful, but incredibly unfortunate individuals, which leads to deep debt, being tried for treason, slaying the Demon King's generals, and occasionally dying (again). Then, one day, the Crimson Demon girl Yun Yun says something that makes the entire group freeze up: "I want to have your babies, Kazuma!" Upon hearing the details, it turns out that the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it's ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it... when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma's life in another world?!

The film opened in Japan in August 2019, and ranked at #8 in its debut weekend. The film had earned 510,601,900 yen (about US$4.72 million) as of September 2019. The movie added 4DX screenings in Japan in October 2019.

Crunchyroll and Fathom Events ' screening of the film in November 2019 earned a total of US$1,134,786. The film screened in more than 600 theaters in the United States, earning US$705,140 on November 12, 2019 (ranking at #9 for the day) and US$429,646 on November 14, 2019 (ranking at #8 for the day).

Takaomi Kanasaki returned from the previous two anime seasons to direct the film at J.C. Staff ( Studio DEEN animated the two TV anime series). Makoto Uezu returned to write the scripts, Koichi Kikuta again adapted Kurone Mishima 's original character designs for animation, and Masato Kōda returned to compose the music. Machico returned to perform the film's theme song. Ai Kayano , Rie Takahashi , and Sora Amamiya also returned to perform the ending song for the film as their respective characters. The film's cast reprised their roles from the previous anime.

